Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:50 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 17 gennaio 2023

21:11 Ucraina, Borrell: "Ue ha dato quasi 50 miliardi di aiuti, più degli Usa"

20:50 Roma, tromba d'aria a Valmontone. Sindaco: "Non uscite di casa"

20:19 Ucraina, Consiglio Difesa: "Aggressione Russia attentato a ordine mondiale"

19:36 Pensioni 2023, giovedì si apre cantiere: per Calderone prima bozza in 5 mesi

19:16 Il Napoli lancia maglia speciale per San Valentino, l'ironia dilaga sui social

19:00 Camila Giorgi: "Ho fatto tutti i vaccini, sono tranquilla"

18:49 Whirlpool si 'allea' con Arcelik per i siti Ue, sindacati in allarme

18:37 Csm, 'salta' Valentino: Fdi vira su Giuffrè

17:59 Migranti, Meloni sente Macron: "Urgenti soluzioni a livello Ue"

17:57 Greco: "Accanto agli inquirenti per estirpare il cancro mafioso"

17:43 Benzinai: "Sciopero congelato". Giovedì nuovo tavolo con governo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OpenLight Appoints Dr. Adam Carter as Chief Executive Officer

17 gennaio 2023 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Industry Veteran to Lead Company's Growth with Integrated Laser Open-Foundry Business

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLight, the world's first open silicon photonics technology with integrated lasers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adam Carter as its Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Carter has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including a variety of roles in Sales, Marketing and General Management in Networking, Optical Communication Systems, Optical Components and Modules markets.

"OpenLight is exactly the compelling opportunity I was looking for," said Adam Carter. "I believe the company has a unique and innovative business model and a world class engineering team that will enable our customers with access to our intellectual property, design services and photonic integrated components to accelerate the use of PICs in a wide variety of markets and applications. I look forward to guiding the team through future growth as we scale our open-foundry business."

Previously, Dr. Carter served as Chief Commercial Officer at Foxconn Interconnect and Oclaro. At Oclaro, he served as a member of the senior executive team from July 2014 to December 2018, when it was acquired by Lumentum Holdings for $1.85B. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Director and General Manager of the Transceiver Module Group at Cisco from February 2007 to July 2014, where he was instrumental in the acquisition of Lightwire, a Silicon Photonics start-up, and released the first internally-designed CPAK 100G transceiver family utilizing a Silicon Photonics Optical engine. 

"Since our launch last year, our proven ability to integrate lasers, amplifiers as well as passive components on a single chip has already provided our customers with scalable, high-performance, cost-effective solutions while driving operational efficiency," said Dr. Thomas Mader, Chief Operating Officer at OpenLight. "As we begin a new year, we are delighted to have Dr. Carter join the company and lead our efforts in driving this new era of open silicon photonics with integrated lasers and our company growth."

Dr. Carter holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Applied Physics from Portsmouth University and received a PhD from the University of Wales, Cardiff, for his research on Reactive Ion Etching of III-V semiconductor materials.

OpenLight is currently engaged with many leading-edge customers to design and deliver new levels of performance and scalability across applications, including but not limited to datacom, automotive, AI, ML, high performance computing (HPC), and sensing applications.

To learn more information, contact OpenLight at www.openlightphotonics.com.

OpenLight has decades of experience in photonics design. Our executive and engineering teams are delivering the world's first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers to improve the performance, power efficiency, and reliability of designs for telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing applications. With over 200 patents, OpenLight is bringing optical solutions to places it has never been before and enabling technologies and innovation that weren't previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with offices in Silicon Valley.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983467/OpenLight_Dr_Adam_Carter.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832614/OpenLight_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openlight-appoints-dr-adam-carter-as-chief-executive-officer-301722990.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Appoints Dr. Adam Carter lead Company's growth as growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Messina Denaro, Nordio ha firmato decreto per 41 bis
News to go
Foggia, ipotesi corruzione e concussione in gare appalto: 4 arresti
News to go
Trasporti, bonus 60 euro per abbonamenti bus e treni
News to go
Ucraina, attacco condominio Dnipro: sale ancora bilancio vittime
News to go
Nordio: "Intercettazioni indispensabili su mafia e terrorismo"
News to go
Messina Denaro, nel covo del boss arredamento ricercato e molti abiti firmati
News to go
Calcio, Coppa Italia: oggi secondo turno degli ottavi di finale
News to go
Industria, rapporto Fim: 206 crisi di settore e 60mila posti a rischio
News to go
Caro carburanti, oggi riunione al Mimit
News to go
Inchiesta conti Juventus, udienza preliminare il 27 marzo
News to go
Salute, monito del Papa: "Senza futuro mondo che non assiste chi non può permettersi cure"
News to go
Arresto Messina Denaro, plauso istituzioni e mondo politico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza