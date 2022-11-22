Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:55 Addio a Roberto Maroni, tante volte all'Adnkronos

17:45 Brindisi, cadavere di donna trovato in una cella frigorifera

17:31 Energia, tetto a prezzo gas: la proposta della Commissione Ue

17:24 Eriksen, dall'incubo Europei al sogno mondiale 17 mesi dopo

16:56 Bari, 13enne trovata morta in casa: si indaga per istigazione a suicidio

16:51 Tensioni tra Verdi-Sinistra e Soumahoro, verso incontro domani

16:45 Roma, accuse incrociate genitori-figli: intera famiglia a processo per maltrattamenti

16:38 Ismea -Qualivita, Doc Igp, vino da record con 11,2 mld, formaggi del Sud +13%

16:28 Festival Berlino, a Steven Spielberg Orso d'Oro alla carriera

16:28 Arabia, capolavoro Renard: chi è l'allenatore saudita

16:25 Ucraina-Russia, falso Macron telefonò a Duda la notte del missile in Polonia

16:21 Ricerca, Bernini: "Arte e scienza nostri pilastri, pronta a dialogo con Parlamento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OpenWay launches Card- and Wallet-as-a-Service platform for CaaS providers across the globe

22 novembre 2022 | 15.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay proudly announces that its Way4 Card-as-a-Service enabling platform, recently launched in Europe and already recognized as one of the top CaaS technology solutions on the market, is now available to Card-as-a-Service and Wallet-as-a-Service providers all over the world.

The solution is based on the award-winning Way4 digital payment platform. It is designed for CaaS providers who prioritize a superb digital-first customer payment experience, and is powered by a flexible online product and service core with fast time-to-market, real-time processing, and a wide set of data-rich APIs.

Moreover, the solution contributes to sustainability and financial inclusion when more services are bundled with cards issued on the Way4 platform. Among the services already launched are carbon footprint trackers for each cardholder, card-based distribution of social aid to financially vulnerable populations, financial inclusion for unbanked population via cards and wallets, no-plastic digital-only cards via mobile apps, eco-friendly paperless ATM receipts, and more.

"By 2030, according to IDC's recent forecast, 74% of consumer payments will be handled by non-traditional financial service institutions," says Pavel Gubin, CEO of OpenWay. "To attract digital banks, EMIs, retailers, fleet companies, fintechs and other non-traditional issuers, a CaaS provider needs to help them comply with social, environmental, and governmental frameworks specific to their geography. OpenWay supports this agenda by providing multiple innovative services via more than 1,000 APIs. We believe our clients will benefit both from the diversity of their digital payment offers and the ability to give new value on top of payment services."

CaaS players on Way4 can provide their issuers with any type of payment product based on cards and wallets: credit, debit, corporate, fleet, instalment, prepaid, virtual, loyalty, and gift. Way4 also supports multiple Buy Now, Pay Later scenarios. Along with BNPL, important competitive advantages are also card program diversity, carbon footprint trackers, digital card issuance, and push provisioning of cards to wallets.

The Way4 CaaS and WaaS platform comes equipped with standard product configurations, business requirements, implementation manuals, installation guides, and testing plans. This approach helps CaaS providers onboard new clients faster. One CaaS player using Way4 in the cloud has already attracted multiple neobanks by onboarding them and creating their unique card portfolios in just weeks instead of months.

About OpenWay

OpenWay (www.openwaygroup.com) is the top-ranked global payment software developer of the Way4 digital payments software platform. We help our clients – top financial and non-financial organizations in 83 countries – to make payments more convenient and efficient for people around the globe. Over 500 payment players worldwide run their digital payments businesses on Way4. With multiple centers of competence in Europe, Americas, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, our team has extensive and holistic understanding of cultures and skills. The very diverse context of our business implies continuous evolution and innovation.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openway-launches-card--and-wallet-as-a-service-platform-for-caas-providers-across-the-globe-301685214.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza enabling platform platform OpenWay launches card Wallet as a Service providers all
Vedi anche
News to go
Qatar 2022, sorpresa ai mondiali: Argentina battuta da Arabia Saudita 1-2
News to go
Droga, cocaina dall'Olanda rivenduta nel Napoletano: 19 misure cautelari
News to go
Benzina e diesel, Mef: dal 1° dicembre 12 centesimi in più al litro
News to go
Bonus ristoranti e piscine, domande entro il 6 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, critica l'opposizione: Pd in piazza il 17 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Coraggiosa e fatta di scelte politiche"
Manovra, via libera a legge di bilancio da 35 miliardi
News to go
Addio a Roberto Maroni, la famiglia: "Ciao Bobo, inguaribile ottimista"
News to go
Patuelli (Abi): "Esiste rischio esercizio provvisorio"
News to go
Banche, crescono i pagamenti digitali
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, calciatori Iran in silenzio durante inno
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Bene piano azione Ue"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza