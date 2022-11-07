Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:47 Migranti, Loffreda: "Legge bandiera accettata anche da navi ong perché firmato Codice condotta'

17:31 Roma, lesione muscolare per Pellegrini: ecco quanto starà fuori

17:22 Oscar 2023, Jimmy Kimmel presenterà la cerimonia

17:04 Ucraina, consigliere Zelensky: "Negozieremo con prossimo leader Russia"

16:54 Cantiere Navale Vittoria, trasferito a forze armate Malta opv da 75 metri

16:40 Covid e strette di mani in chiesa, cosa pensano gli esperti

16:35 Tetto contante, Zangrillo: "Sarà a 5 mila euro, deve poter essere usato"

16:34 Incontro Meloni-al Sisi, su tavolo tema diritti umani e casi Regeni e Zaki

16:30 Pd, Letta rilancia ipotesi anticipo congresso: Bonaccini plaude

15:37 Roma, musicista morto dopo pestaggio: quattro condanne a 14 anni

15:34 Clima, Greta Thunberg: "Pronta a passare il testimone"

15:31 Elezioni midterm 2022, Usa al voto: cosa può cambiare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OpenWay to Participate in G20 Summit in Indonesia to Share Expertise on Digital Economic Security and Resilience

07 novembre 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay, a leading global developer of digital payment software platforms, today announced that its CEO Pavel Gubin will join the G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, on November 13-16.

The G20 Summit will include an official forum for the dialogue between the leaders of the G20 member states and the global business community. Pavel Gubin will be among a select group of CEOs from the world's leading companies who will join the G20 Summit to discuss the most significant challenges and opportunities of our time, share their insights and discuss future international policies and initiatives with the participating Heads of State. This year's summit program includes sessions, conversations and discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other Heads of G20 member nations.

The G20 is the foremost intergovernmental forum that gathers the leaders of 19 of the world's largest economies and the European Union to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. The G20 plays a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. Together, the G20 member nations represent more than 80 percent of the world's GDP and 75 percent of international trade.

Pavel Gubin, CEO of OpenWay, said: "I am honored to represent OpenWay at the world's most important intergovernmental forum that brings together the leaders of the world's largest economies. G20 helps create greater prosperity for the whole world by accelerating global economic growth and integration.

Digital payments have become the lifeblood of the global economy and are considered critical infrastructure by all nations today. Over the years, our global team of world-class professionals has amassed a wealth of expertise in digital payments and other areas of the digital economy, while powering and enabling some of the largest and most advanced payment systems all over the world. That's why OpenWay is regularly asked to advise and consult policymakers, state leaders and governmental organizations on matters of national economic security and financial resilience.

I look forward to sharing the knowledge accumulated by our global team of experts and exchanging ideas and best practices with the attending Heads of State and other participants of the G20 Summit later this month."

About OpenWay

OpenWay is the top-ranked global developer and vendor of the Way4 digital payments software platform. We help our clients – top financial and non-financial organizations in 83 countries – to make payments more convenient and efficient for people around the globe. Over 500 payment players worldwide run their digital payments businesses on Way4. With multiple centers of competence in Europe, Americas, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, our team has extensive and holistic understanding of cultures and skills.

www.openwaygroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openway-to-participate-in-g20-summit-in-indonesia-to-share-expertise-on-digital-economic-security-and-resilience-301669290.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza OpenWay to Participate will join Indonesia G20
Vedi anche
News to go
Pescara, sequestrato un milione di prodotti contraffatti
News to go
Ucraina, appello di al-Sisi a leader mondiali per fine guerra
News to go
Europa League, il quadro dei playoff
News to go
Migranti, sbarco Humanity: oggi il ricorso dell'Ong al Tar
News to go
Serie A, i risultati della 13esima giornata
News to go
Italia-Israele, Meloni vede Herzog
News to go
Papa Francesco, nuovo appello per l'Ucraina
News to go
Germania, spese troppo alte per l'ufficio di Merkel
News to go
Caso Marò, Latorre chiede i danni all'Italia
News to go
Gas ed energia, Arera studia il 'Bollettometro'
News to go
Cop27, al via oggi in Egitto il summit per il clima
News to go
Ucraina, manifestazione per la pace a Roma e altre 100 città
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza