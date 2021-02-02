Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 02:09
23:49 Crimi: "M5S non voterà governo tecnico di Draghi"

23:24 Mario Draghi, la nuova sfida

23:18 Governo, Boschi: "Abbiamo cercato accordo, ci siamo per Draghi"

23:14 Governo, Zingaretti: "Pronti al confronto per il Paese"

22:54 Coppa Italia, Inter-Juve 1-2 con doppio CR7

22:49 "Mattarella chiama Super Mario", la reazione della stampa estera

22:43 Amazon, Bezos si dimette

22:38 Governo, Meloni: "Anche da opposizione Fdi lavorerà per il bene della Nazione"

22:35 Crisi governo, Paragone: "Non voto Draghi"

22:21 Crisi governo, Mattarella: il discorso e la convocazione di Draghi

21:59 Governo, Salvini: "Sovranità appartiene al popolo"

21:40 Chiesti 7 anni e 4 mesi per Lombardo, "Richiesta assurda"

OPI And Kerry Washington Reunite To Celebrate OPI's 40th Anniversary

02 febbraio 2021 | 15.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Kerry Washington joins the brand in a one year-long birthday celebration as OPI's 40th Anniversary Campaign Ambassador.

 #40YearsOfColor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPI, the world's number one salon nail care brand, has announced that actress, producer, director and activist Kerry Washington will serve as brand ambassador for the company's 40th anniversary this year. Washington returns to OPI where she previously served as the brand's first ever Creative Ambassador in 2016.  In this role, Washington collaborated with OPI co-founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann to create the "Washington D.C." collection.

Throughout all of 2021, OPI will spotlight 40 of the brand's most iconic shades. To no surprise among the top shades is Washington's previously co-created shade "We the Female" a commanding red nail lacquer that was part of the previous collaboration.

"We are delighted that Kerry is reprising her role as brand ambassador during our anniversary year," said Weiss-Fischmann. "She is a woman of style and substance who is fierce in everything she undertakes, from acting to activism." Washington is a Primetime Emmy® Award winner and Emmy®- and Golden Globe®- nominee who has been honored five times with the NAACP Image Award. In 2014 she was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People, and is one of the co-founders of TIME's UP.

"It is always inspiring to work with Suzi, one of the first female co-founders of a major beauty company," said Washington. "She may be known as the 'First Lady of Nails," but she is also a true champion of women's causes – one whose impact far transcends her own industry."

Founded in 1981, OPI originated as a dental supply company during the acrylic nails movement of the '80s. Realizing dentures and artificial nail extensions shared a similar chemistry, co-founders and in-laws George Schaeffer and Weiss-Fischmann saw an opening in the market and seized it. OPI began dropping off the "rubber-band special" at every salon on Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles. A jar of powder, liquid and primer – rubber-banded together – became the OPI Traditional Acrylic System and was a huge hit, establishing the brand's roots in the professional nail industry. OPI then took its products to consumers with the launch of 30 groundbreaking Nail Lacquer shades. With its famous bottle, incredible colors, high-quality formula and unique names, OPI revolutionized the nail care industry. Some of these original shades – Alpine Snow, OPI Red, Malaga Wine – became so iconic they are still sold today. They are also among 40 legendary OPI shades that will be spotlighted throughout the 40th anniversary celebration. 

Today, OPI's iconic, trend-setting shades and seasonal collections feature just-off-the-catwalk colors inspired by compelling destinations across the U.S. and the globe. OPI is known for creative partnerships with celebrities, pop culture phenoms, new motion picture releases, and like-minded classic brands.

Nail Lacquers retail for $10.50 USD and Infinite Shine retails for $13.00 USD at Professional Salons and select retailers.  For more information, visit OPI.com and @OPI on  Instagram, TikTok and Facebook and Twitter  @OPI_PRODUCTS!

ABOUT OPIOPI nail lacquer is available in more than 200 shades. OPI Infinite Shine is a no-light three-step long wear lacquer system offering long-wear, high-shine and ease of application and removal and available in more than 150 shades. OPI retails  in over 100 countries and offers a full line of professional items including OPI GelColor, Powder Perfection (matching iconic OPI lacquer counterparts) with up to three-week wear, nail treatments, finishing products, lotions, manicure/pedicure products, files, tools, gels and acrylics.

ABOUT WELLA COMPANY Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders. Further information found at www.wellacompany.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431135/OPI.jpg  

in Evidenza