Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:16
Comunicato stampa

OPPO Find N2 Flip Will Be One of the First Devices to Receive the Android 14 Beta 1 Update

12 maggio 2023 | 14.23
2 minuti

alternate text
OPPO Find N2 Flip –One of the First Devices to Receive the Android 14 Beta 1 Update

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 12 May 2023 -OPPO today announced its very first clamshell foldable phone – the Find N2 Flip will be one of the first smartphones in the world to receive the new Google Android 14 Beta 1 update. Developers and early-adopters can get their hands on the developer’s version of ColorOS built around the first beta of Android 14, experimenting with new features and APIs on their OPPO flip phone.

“OPPO Find N2 Flip sets a high bar for new flip smartphones. We have combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles to create Find N2 Flip.” said Peter Dohyung Lee, head of the flagship product line at OPPO. “Cooperating with Google, OPPO recently brought the Speech-to-Text feature to the cover screen of Find N2 Flip. Further with Android 14, we will continue to take foldable phones to new heights by combining cutting-edge hardware with unparalleled software.”

Android 14 includes several updates to enhance productivity, performance, privacy, security, and user customization. It offers more intuitive system user interfaces, such as the new mid-display back arrow and an improved system share sheet. To strengthen users’ privacy, the system allows apps to limit visibility of specified views only to accessibility services. These days, foldable devices provide an opportunity for innovative app development. Developers are also encouraged to use Android APIs, tools, and resources provided by Google to build apps designed for large and small screens.

Android 14 Beta 1 update will be available for OPPO Find N2 Flip, which was launched globally in February 2023. OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with one of the largest cover screens of its kind, the most invisible crease with the its New Generation Flexion Hinge, the day-long battery life with SUPERVOOC flash charging. Moreover, it also come with the promise of four major ColorOS updates and five years of security updates for its global users.

Developers can download the developer’s version of ColorOS built around Android 14 Beta 1 here right now. Later this year, Find N2 Flip global users can look forward to enjoying the public version of ColorOS based on Android 14.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 500 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 67 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.

For any inquiry, please contact:

Email: press@oppo.com

in Evidenza