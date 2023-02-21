Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
Comunicato stampa

OPPO to Unveil New Core Technologies and Innovations at MWC 2023

21 febbraio 2023 | 09.57
SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 21 February 2023 - OPPO today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. Exhibiting under the theme of “Inspire to Believe”, OPPO will showcase a selection of flagship devices including the OPPO Find N2 Flip, new connectivity products and IoT technology, as well as its latest R&D breakthroughs in chip technology, smart health, AR, and fast charging. OPPO will also share details of its progress towards global sustainability goals and future plans to continue this momentum.

OPPO will showcase its extensive exploration of smart living at MWC, with products spanning smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart learning, and smart health. Products such as the flagship foldable smartphone, OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the new generation of Assisted Reality smart glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2, will be available to experience, while OPPO’s second self-developed chip MariSilicon Y, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor concept device can also be explored further. Other innovations related to fast charging and a range of telecommunications and connectivity technologies will also highlight the breadth of OPPO’s expertise and belief in the potential of smart technology to improve people’s daily lives.

As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will also invite UEFA Champions League Ambassador, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia, to OPPO’s booth at MWC as part of its plan to spark inspirational moments with UEFA.

The OPPO booth can be found in Hall 3, section 3M10, at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023. For further details, please visit the OPPO MWC23 website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: press@oppo.com

in Evidenza