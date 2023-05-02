Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:34
comunicato stampa

OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINE

02 maggio 2023 | 05.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optasia, the leading Fintech services provider received one more top recognition, ranking third among the Top 30 Fintech companies in Middle East, by the world acclaimed Forbes Magazine in its Middle East edition.

This accolade came through Forbes Middle East "Top 30 Fintech Companies 2023" article, which is featured in the publication's April 2023 issue. Optasia's optimal place in this highly prestigious list was secured by its continuous upwards trajectory and its peak performance, which were evaluated and acknowledged accordingly by Forbes' team of professionals.

Most importantly, this is the second year in a row that Optasia receives a prestigious recognition from Forbes Middle East, as it was also featured in its "The Middle East's Top 25 Fintech Companies" article, in August 2022.

"For Optasia to be ranked so high by Forbes, after being evaluated by the best experts in the financial field, it's a great accolade" stated Optasia's founder, Bassim Haidar, while CEO Mark Muller added: "This is a true testimony that our vision to provide financial access for the next billion customers is paying dividends." 

Forbes Middle East list was compiled by the publication's team of experts after reviewing numerous business entities applying technology to sectors like payments, insurance, digital banking, wealth management and personal financing. Full article can be found on the publication's website on this link.

With the solutions and versatility provided by the company's proprietary AI-led platform, Optasia supports underbanked populations by providing them with previously unavailable access to financing. Optasia currently operates in over 30 countries, mainly in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

About Optasia

Optasia, previously Channel VAS, is an advanced AI-led platform that enables instant access to financial solutions for millions of underbanked individuals and SMEs across over 30 countries, mainly in Emerging Markets. Optasia's B2B2X (business-to-business-to-customers and SMEs) model creates value for its partners, such as mobile network operators, mobile money operators, banks, and payment gateways, in the form of additional revenue, enhanced customer experience, and improved retention without the need for additional operating or capital expense. The company's AI-led data engine and proprietary algorithms analyze alternative data from mobile and other environments to provide relevant instant credit decisions to its partners. These capabilities enable micro-lending, airtime, and data advances via mobile wallets, SIM cards, and other digital environments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066074/Optasia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optasia-ranks-third-among-top-fintech-companies-according-to-forbes-middle-east-magazine-301810964.html

