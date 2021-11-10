Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:23 Codere, in primi 9 mesi 2021 fatturato a 499,6 mln (+8,5%)

14:15 Altroconsumo: mutui agevolati per i giovani? Banche poco informate

14:10 Ivas, uso ottimale accessi venosi è fondamentale nel percorso terapeutico delle persone con tumore

14:10 No Green pass, Lamorgese: "Vaccinati hanno diritto a spazi sicuri"

14:04 Covid oggi Napoli, 11enne ricoverato: condizioni "critiche e stazionarie"

14:01 Scuola, preside Gesù-Maria: "Asl non rispetta nuovo protocollo quarantene"

13:50 Manovra 2022, bozza: bonus affitto giovani, le misure

13:46 Covid oggi Austria, superata quota 11mila contagi in un giorno

13:34 Reddito cittadinanza, taglio assegno, revoca: bozza Manovra 2022

13:27 Covid oggi Fvg, 418 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 10 novembre

13:16 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 10 novembre

13:06 Non solo Green pass, le misure nel mondo contro la 'pandemia dei non vaccinati'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OptraSCAN and Inspirata Announce Their Technical Partnership to Strengthen Digital Pathology Adoption

10 novembre 2021 | 11.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptraSCAN®  , a leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider announces its partnership with Inspirata Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology and cancer informatics solutions. This partnership will allow pathology labs, healthcare networks and hospitals to acquire digital pathology images without any upfront cost and display them within a world-class workflow solution.

"We are excited to be working with Inspirata to support their mission to digitize and automate the entire oncologic pathology workflow," said Abhi Gholap, Founder of OptraSCAN. "Our On-Demand scanning model will allow pathologists to digitize their slides without any capital cost," he further added.

OptraSCAN's partnership with Inspirata marks the latest extension to its affordable pay-per-use scanning devices. Shared Inspirata and OptraSCAN customers can now utilize native OptraSCAN image files from within Dynamyx™. Facilitating slide digitization at an affordable cost, the seamless integration of OptraSCAN provides:

"Inspirata is delighted to work with its friends at OptraSCAN to accelerate global adoption of digital pathology. OptraSCAN's status as an approved partner guarantees the seamless integration of its leading whole slide image scanners with Inspirata's Dynamyx™ digital pathology workflow software," said Dr Mark Lloyd, Founder and EVP, Inspirata.

"Following our recent successes with Inspirata's Dynamyx™ digital pathology workflow software in Europe, Fujifilm welcomes this partnership between Inspirata and OptraSCAN," said Tim Wing, Head of Digital Pathology at Fujifilm Europe. "The OptraSCAN range fits small low volume specialist labs all the way up to high volume multi-site labs and will further increase the options for customers of the Fujifilm Digital Pathology Solution looking to make informed choices regarding scanners that fit their often-unique requirements. OptraSCAN's digital pathology scanners paired with Inspirata's open-architecture Dynamyx™ case management platform will allow pathologists to implement digital pathology solutions at economical pricing and enable healthcare providers to arrive at their preferred blend of laboratory and diagnostic technologies."

Contact OptraSCAN

About OptraSCAN, Inc:

OptraSCAN® are pioneers in the On-Demand Digital Pathology® System, focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that will maximize your return on investment and improve the performance of your pathology services. OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to "Go Digital" no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab's throughput or global location.

OptraSCAN's end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model. Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

OptraSCAN Systems are for research use only in North America.

OptraSCAN® whole slide scanners are CE marked for IVD use.

OptraSCAN® is an ISO13485 certified company.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally.  To learn more visit www.inspirata.com.

Dynamyx is CE marked for IVD Use.

Dynamyx is USFDA 510(k) pending.

Inspirata Contact:

Emil MladenovVice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing E-mail: emladenov@inspirata.com Tel: +1 813-467-7616

OptraSCAN Contacts

Anjana Athanikar  Senior Product Manager  Email: a.athanikar@optraventures.comTel: +91-20-66540900 x 231

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517923/Optra_Scan_Logo.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681832/OptraScan_Inspirata.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza partnership world class workflow solution fornitore d'accesso provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Caso Eitan, mandato di cattura internazionale per nonno e autista
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino: 773 contagi
News to go
Singapore contro i no vax, chi si ammala paga spese mediche
News to go
Covid, studio Bambin Gesù: latte materno stimola difese
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Aviaria, focolaio in allevamento di Ostia Antica
News to go
Risorse idriche, bando da 313 milioni contro sprechi
News to go
Covid Cina, la 'guerra al virus' della città di Heihe
News to go
Rdc, "portare periodo residenza in Italia necessario da 10 a 5 anni"
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza