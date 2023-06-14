Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Orban, Rashid, bin-Hamed attend Berlusconi's state funeral

14 giugno 2023 | 11.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Hungary's far-right premier Viktor Orban, Iraq's president, Abdul Latif Rashid and Qatar's emir Tamim bin-Hamed were among foreign dignitaries attending the funeral at Milan's cathedral on Wednesday of Italy's former premier and billionaire media mogul, Silvio Berlusconi.

For security reasons, the identities of other international leaders, foreign ministers and diplomats set to attend the funeral have not been made public. Ukraine's consul general in Milan, Andrii Kartysh, will represent Ukraine at the event, Adnkronos news agency understands.

Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, will attend Berlusconi's funeral, which is due to take place on Wednesday at 3pm local time. European Union Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni will also be present, along with Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni, and her cabinet.

A total 2,000 guests will be seated inside the cathedral, while up to 10,000 people will be able to watch the funeral on megascreens in the surrounding square, which will be cordoned off by police barriers.

The government has declared Wednesday a national mourning for Berlusconi, who died on Monday aged 86 at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, after a battle with lukaemia.

Famous worldwide for his flamboyance, business savvy and his legal woes, Berlusconi led a record four centre-right governments between 1994 and 2011 after forming his mould-breaking Forza Italia party with Italy's current foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, and seveal other politicians and associates.

