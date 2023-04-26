Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Orbbec Unveils AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide: Simplifying and Accelerating Software Development Using ChatGPT

25 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TROY, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading global provider of 3D cameras, has unveiled its latest innovation: an AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide for Orbbec 3D cameras. This revolutionary solution simplifies and accelerates software development, enabling developers to effortlessly create their desired applications and sample codes by conversing with ChatGPT in natural language.

Gone are the days of spending countless hours sifting through extensive documentation before developing applications. The AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide features a well-organized API instruction for AI, which meticulously explains the functions of Orbbec SDK, enabling ChatGPT to directly learn and utilize the APIs. Furthermore, a language guide for communicating with ChatGPT helps users effectively convey their project requirements, guiding ChatGPT to create the desired applications.

This groundbreaking, natural language-driven, AI-Aided conversational programming process eliminates the steep learning curve and documentation lag associated with traditional SDK development workflows. It also provides 24/7 timely technical support and customized sample codes. As a result, the entire software development process is significantly simplified and accelerated.

Orbbec recognizes the challenges faced by software developers. Our AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide addresses these issues by enabling natural language interactions with ChatGPT, ultimately enhancing development efficiency.

"We're excited to announce the AI-Aided SDK guide for Orbbec 3D camera," said David Chen, co-founder and CTO at Orbbec. "This new guide will help developers to create their applications easily and more efficiently than ever before. With ChatGPT's AI assistance, developers can now focus more on their creative ideas rather than technical details."

Developing software using a conventional SDK programming guide involves several drawbacks, including a steep learning curve, documentation lag, and untimely technical support. The Orbbec AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide addresses these challenges by providing a natural language interface, enabling developers to create their applications with ease.

Orbbec is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to its clients, and the AI-assisted SDK guide for Orbbec 3D cameras exemplifies this commitment. With this cutting-edge guide, developers can now experience unparalleled efficiency and ease in programming like never before.

For more information about the AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide for Orbbec 3D camera, please contact us at info@orbbec3d.com.

About OrbbecOrbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and price. To learn more about Orbbec visit us at www.Orbbec3D.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:Carly Langclang@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061244/Orbbec_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbbec-unveils-ai-aided-sdk-programming-guide-simplifying-and-accelerating-software-development-using-chatgpt-301806002.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Accelerating software Development Using ChatGPT accelerates software development Development Using ChatGPT software
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza