Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:02 Covid Cina, Ricciardi: "Stimati migliaia morti al giorno e numero casi enorme"

14:36 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.874 casi e 2 morti: a Roma 987 contagi

14:16 Cinema, Rutelli (Anica): "Ripresa iniziata dopo incubo Covid, ma sarà cammino lento"

14:15 Bce, l'autonomia va difesa ma la banca centrale può sbagliare

14:10 Primarie Pd, verso slittamento a 26 febbraio

13:50 Problemi Dazn, Codacons presenta esposto ad Agcom

13:46 Ucraina, Crosetto alla Russia: "Italia non produce né fornisce mine antiuomo"

13:37 Covid, Oms: 6 varianti sotto osservazione, no prove malattia più grave

13:20 Covid, Ricciardi: "Non solo Cina, anche Usa preoccupano"

12:48 La leghista Stefani: "L'autonomia è un'opportunità, basta mezzucci per guadagnare consenso"

12:43 Ratzinger, il 'grazie' dei fedeli: "Ha portato alla luce problemi Chiesa"

12:20 Inflazione, nel 2022 le famiglie hanno spesso 2.369 euro in più

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Orbbec Unveils Two New 3D Cameras at CES 2023, Taking 3D Movement/Position Sensing to New Levels

05 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Compact Gemini 2, Ideal for Product Development, and New Astra 2 Structured Light Camera Combine Latest ASIC Processor with 6 Degrees of Freedom (6 DoF) Inertial Measurement Unit

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera provider, today announced it will be introducing two of its most advanced 3D sensor cameras ever at CES 2023. The Gemini 2, with the widest field of view among Orbbec's product lines and exceptional sensing range, as well as the second-generation structured light camera, the Astra 2. Both cameras have been developed with the Orbbec's new generation ASIC chip MX6600, which enables high quality depth processing and supports depth/color image registration in different resolutions. With an easy-to-use software development kit, on board IMU and multi- camera sync support, the two cameras introduce exciting new possibilities in 3D for a variety of industries.

"Orbbec has long been at the forefront of 3D sensing technology—and the Astra 2 and Gemini 2 expand the possible application of 3D in nearly every respect," said David Chen, Orbbec co-founder and CEO. "Whether the critical metric is distance, ambient light, identification, object speed, motion, navigation, camera size or processing capability, these two cameras are unmatched on the market today."

Orbbec's integration-ready Gemini 2 is based on active stereo IR technology and boasts an impressive sensing range of 0.12 to 10 meters, along with a field of view of up to 100 degrees diagonal (89°H x 65°V, ±3°). Gemini 2 is also capable of working in indoor or outdoor environments and brings more possibilities to the user.

The IMU in the Gemini 2 enables it to provide motion, position and navigational sensing over six "degrees of freedom". This capability, along with its small size (90 x 25 x 30mm) makes the Gemini 2 perfect for developers seeking a 3D camera solution for robotics, logistics, and security monitoring, among other uses.

Orbbec's Astra 2, the next generation of its widely popular Astra series, brings improvements in nearly every aspect. The Astra line uses structured light and image processing to compute a 3D image of the observed environment in real-time.

With the latest Generation ASIC, Astra 2 supports higher resolution (up to 2MP) for both depth and color images output in real time. Compared to the original Astra Series, Astra 2 is more stable on the output depth data, and with low motion blur. The camera is ideal for security monitoring and/or behavior analysis, body/object/room scanning, and interactive gaming, among others.

In addition to demos of the Gemini 2 and Astra 2, Orbbec will be demonstrating a number of other 3D camera use cases at its CES booth. Another exciting attraction will be the 3D Fitness Experience where guests can enjoy an "in-home" training session, professional fitness training, and body shape management, all enhanced by 3D technology.

Orbbec's CES exhibit will showcase a full range of 3D applications including an autonomous service robot, biometric identification, and object dimensioning for logistics and warehouse applications. To experience Orbbec's world of 3D technology, visit the exhibit at North Hall, Booth 10838 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or at www.Orbbec3D.com

Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and price.www.Orbbec3D.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:Carly LangNext PR630 363 1509clang@nextpr.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbbec-unveils-two-new-3d-cameras-at-ces-2023-taking-3d-movementposition-sensing-to-new-levels-301710149.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74007 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro at CES 2023 combine Latest ASIC Processor CES 2023 compact gemini 2
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan a Putin: "Cessate fuoco unilaterale per la pace"
News to go
Controlli Nas in strutture per anziani
News to go
Rc auto, nel 2023 scattano aumenti
Ratzinger, benedizione di Bergoglio fra gli applausi dei 50mila in piazza - Video
News to go
Benedetto XVI, migliaia di fedeli ai funerali del Papa emerito
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni per la settimana
News to go
Calcio, prima sconfitta della stagione per il Napoli contro l'Inter
Benedetto XVI, papa Francesco in sedia a rotelle ai funerali - Video
Benedetto XVI, l'applauso e il Vangelo aperto sulla bara - Video
Benedetto XVI, piazza San Pietro pronta per i funerali - Video
News to go
Saldi invernali 2023 al via in tutta Italia
News to go
Myanmar rilascia oltre 7mila prigionieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza