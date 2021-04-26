Cerca nel sito
 
Orbis Technologies Announces Acquisition of InfoPros

26 aprile 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc., a global leader in Component Content Management Software (CCMS), services and solutions, announced that it has acquired InfoPros, one of the leading content developers serving corporate America.

The combined company retains the Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis) name and its headquarters in Annapolis, MD. Orbis immediately assumes a position of market leadership in global enterprise content and information management, with products and solutions deployed worldwide.

"The merger of Orbis and InfoPros brings together two market leaders to provide organizations a new way of managing their content," stated Brian Ippolito, President & CEO of Orbis. "It is all about adding value and driving down costs for our Clients, and the Orbis suite of component content management software products and services does just that, making it easier for our Clients to develop and deploy the content that is so critical to the day-to-day operations of their business."

Colorado-based InfoPros focuses on developing technical documentation, eLearning, 3-D animated content, and other documentation and training content for the Fortune 500, with offices located across the U.S. "By becoming part of the Orbis organization, we immediately scale to work with companies worldwide," said Bernie Schneider, President of InfoPros, and now SVP of Client Services at Orbis. "The ability to not just create the content – eLearning, product documentation, online solutions – but also to manage and publish that content using the Orbis RSuite CCMS platform greatly expands the value that we bring to our Clients."

The combined company has a history of supporting Clients in 20 countries, with a Client list that includes Fortune 500 companies and military and other government organizations. Orbis has offices across the U.S. as well as in Australia and India.

About Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative technology to companies ranging from Fortune 500 to the U.S. Federal Government. We are the only Global Content Managed Service Provider – content creation services and content platforms – all in one company. Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis (MD) with offices in Audubon (PA), Orlando (FL), Colorado Springs (CO), Durham (NC), Milwaukee (WI), and Rochester (NY), and subsidiaries based in Chennai, India, and Sydney, Australia.

Media Contact: Andrew Hughes, ahughes@orbistechnologies.com, (443) 569-6706

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
