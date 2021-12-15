Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:32 Il j'accue di Ingroia: "Borsellino non si fidava di molti pm"

19:07 Variante Omicron, Iss: "In Italia a 0,19%, Delta resta dominante"

19:04 Variante Omicron, Johnson: "Rischiamo boom contagi e ricoveri"

18:56 Covid, tamponi per viaggiatori Ue: Grecia 'copia' Italia

18:54 Variante Omicron, Ecdc: "Vaccino da solo non basta, restrizioni per Natale"

18:43 Variante Omicron, vaccino Moderna: dati e news su efficacia e terza dose

18:33 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.765 contagi e 29 morti: bollettino 15 dicembre

18:29 Origine covid, scienziata Harvard: "Fuga laboratorio ipotesi più probabile"

18:25 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.887 contagi e 11 morti. A Roma 1.002 casi

17:51 Covid, Oms: 4 milioni di contagi in 7 giorni, variante Omicron in 76 paesi

17:36 Covid oggi Gb, 78.610 contagi: è record casi

17:35 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.861 contagi: bollettino 15 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Orbis Technologies Announces Acquisition of Innovasys Limited and U.K. Operations

15 dicembre 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc., a global leader in delivering content solutions and services for large enterprise and governmental organizations worldwide, announces the acquisition of U.K.-based Innovasys Limited, a leader in developing software for creating and publishing technical documentation. As a result of the purchase, Orbis has expanded operations to include Torquay, England. 

"The acquisition of Innovasys came about as a result of an effort to provide more affordable approaches to developing technical documentation," stated Brian Ippolito, President and CEO of Orbis Technologies. "Our team used the Innovasys software applications, and we immediately saw a natural fit with our component content management software and world-class professional services. Innovasys provides Orbis, and our clients, another tool to drive down the costs of authoring, managing, and publishing content."

"For Innovasys, becoming part of Orbis allows us to take our products to much broader markets and accelerates the investment in our state-of-the-art documentation and help authoring tools," said Richard Sloggett, President of Innovasys.  "We also see significant opportunity to deliver industry-leading capabilities by combining our software with Orbis' many technical writers and integrating our applications with the RSuite content management platforms."  Mr. Sloggett will remain with Orbis as Vice President, Authoring and Publication Tools.

The combined company now supports clients in 37 countries, to include Fortune 500 companies, military, and other government organizations.  

About Orbis Technologies, Inc.Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative content solutions and professional services to companies ranging from Fortune 50 to the U.S. Federal Government.  Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, with operations in Chennai, India; Torquay, United Kingdom; and Sydney, Australia.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza publishing technical documentation As a result developing software Torquay
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2022, domani sciopero generale Cgil e Uil
News to go
Malta introduce legge su uso ricreativo cannabis
News to go
Chirurghi, lettera aperta a Draghi e Speranza
News to go
Covid Italia, stato di emergenza fino al 31 marzo 2022
News to go
Green pass falsi, violati sistemi sanitari di 6 Regioni
News to go
Palermo, prendeva pensione per cecità da 10 anni ma aveva patente
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza