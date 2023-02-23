Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Febbraio 2023
Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem"

23 febbraio 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom that focuses on helping large organizations deliver content intelligently. As a result of the acquisition, the companies will soon operate under a new name, Contiem, with global headquarters in Annapolis, MD. 

"Several years ago, we set out to build a world-class company with a full range of products and services that organizations require to create, manage, and deliver the content that defines their business. After multiple acquisitions, all acquired companies [RSI Content Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Turn-Key Systems Pty Ltd, Innovasys Ltd., InfoPros, Inc., Writing Assistance, Inc., Mekon Limited] will transition to the next chapter in our company history and, together, we will launch Contiem as a global industry leader in content services and products," stated Brian Ippolito, President and CEO of Orbis Technologies. Mr. Ippolito will continue in his role as President and CEO of Contiem.

Mr. Ippolito said that "In addition to a very experienced and highly respected professional services team, the Mekon acquisition includes Congility, enhancing our ability to intelligently deliver content using their world-class software, and augmenting the capabilities of our RSuite content management platform. Mekon also extends our European presence, allowing us to better support our growing base of clients in the U.K. and E.U."

Mr. Richard Murfitt CEO of Congility, will assume the role of Contiem Vice President, U.K. and E.U. Solutions and Services. Mr. Julian Murfitt, CEO of Mekon Ltd, will assume a new role as the Contiem Sr. Managing Director of U.K. and E.U. Operations. "This acquisition strengthens our capabilities and our ability to support mutual customers all over the world. Contiem is a culmination of ideas and strategic thinking that will enable us to maximize the value content brings to our customers." stated Julian Murfitt.

About Contiem 

Contiem is a global leader in delivering innovative content solutions, software, and professional services to companies ranging from Fortune 500 to the U.S. Federal Government. Contiem offers a complete collection of products and services required to create, manage, and deliver the content that large and small enterprises and governmental organizations need to run their business globally. Contiem has headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland. Contiem operates in the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and the United States, servicing over 400 clients in forty countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952709/Contiem_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbis-technologies-inc-announces-the-acquisition-of-mekon-limited-and-plan-to-adopt-new-corporate-name-contiem-301754901.html

in Evidenza