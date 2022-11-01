Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:14 Calcio, Pioli: "Felice del rinnovo. Chi si aspetta il Milan di Torino sarà deluso"

15:06 Ucraina, Kiev: "Iran invierà altri 200 droni militari a Russia"

15:00 Ginnastica e denunce atlete, ministro Abodi incontra Malagò e Tecchi

14:27 Decreto rave, opposizione all'attacco

14:09 Ezra Pound, maxi striscione su palazzo CasaPound

14:09 Antoci e le lacrime durante la sentenza: "Ha vinto la verità"

14:00 E' morto Takeoff, il rapper ucciso a Houston

13:15 Vittorio Boiocchi, individuati ultras che hanno svuotato curva Inter

13:12 Russia: "Attacco Gb a Nord Stream, risponderemo"

12:58 Meloni: "Ho formato governo serio e inattaccabile"

12:24 Bce, Lagarde: "Inflazione ancora troppo alta, previsti altri rialzi tassi"

12:17 Ascolti tv, 'Grande Fratello Vip' conquista il 20% share

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Orderly Network receives strategic investment from Laser Digital

01 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Laser Digital, a Nomura company backs Decentralized Finance (DeFi) infrastructure builder incubated by NEAR and WOO Network

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orderly Network, a permissionless, decentralized trading infrastructure built on the NEAR blockchain, has completed fundraising from Laser Digital, a crypto subsidiary of global financial services group, Nomura.

This new funding comes just a few months after announcing a separate $20 million funding round led by a group of venture capital heavyweights including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Sequoia China.

"Laser Digital Ventures is investing in the most innovative businesses in the digital asset ecosystem. Orderly is one of our first investments given its unique position of having access to deep liquidity and an order book matching engine that can accommodate high throughput and rate limits," said Olivier Dang, Head of Ventures at Laser Digital.

"We are thrilled to have a reputable financial services group with the expertise of Laser Digital as an investor in Orderly. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is rapidly evolving and Orderly Network strives to fulfil the needs of institutional clients by providing infallible access to digital assets. The seed fund is a vote of confidence that we can fulfil those requirements," said Ran Yi, Co-Founder at Orderly Network.

Orderly Network launched its mainnet on October 11th on the NEAR blockchain. The scheduled launch powered the decentralized exchange WOOFi DEX with Orderly's order book infrastructure, allowing pro traders access to deep liquidity. This enables traders to execute orders directly utilizing smart contracts while providing desired flexibility with order sizes and pricing.

"Our goal is to provide the most robust liquidity layer infrastructure for any dApp to utilize and build on. With the help of our incubators WOO Network and NEAR, we can leverage the knowledge and experience from both teams in order to achieve this vision," Yi noted.

There are more and more professional traders and market makers entering the DeFi space. Automated Market Makers (AMMs) are designed for retail traders and often do not facilitate a more sophisticated trading strategy. Orderbook-style Decentralized Exchanges are in high demand, however — very few of them are currently able to provide the trading experience required.

Incubated in October last year through a joint partnership between top 10 crypto exchange WOO Network, and NEAR, a leading public layer-1 blockchain for a wide array of Decentralized Applications (dApps). Orderly Network will offer centralized finance level trading infrastructure by leveraging WOO Network's experiences in building trading platforms and decentralized exchanges.

About Laser DigitalLaser Digital is a crypto business redefining the frontier of digital finance. Backed by Nomura, Laser Digital delivers scalable, robust opportunities across trading, asset management, and ventures. The team works at higher risk management standards, compliance, and commercial viability, all driven by a belief in more responsible crypto innovation. With an open and dynamic culture, Laser Digital has the freedom to adapt to market needs, to move swiftly to capitalisation, and to share learnings with clients and partners –bringing greater confidence to the institutional market for the benefit of all.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless, decentralized exchange protocol built on top of NEAR.  Founded in April 2022 with the mission to create the most robust liquidity layer infrastructure for any dApp to utilize and build on, Orderly Network offers market-leading execution with low latency, minimal fees, and access to ample liquidity options. For more information, visit our website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934932/image_5025061_35773299.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orderly-network-receives-strategic-investment-from-laser-digital-301664832.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN21216 en US Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza investment from Laser Digital Laser Digital investimento from Laser Digital
Vedi anche
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo piogge e calo temperature
News to go
Imballaggi, a Bruxelles bozza di un nuovo regolamento
News to go
India, crolla ponte: oltre 130 morti
News to go
Scuola, 18 novembre mobilitazione nazionale studenti
News to go
Torino, frode per oltre 20 milioni nel settore calzature
News to go
Caro energia, bollette più care a ottobre
News to go
Terremoto, 20 anni fa il crollo della scuola di San Giuliano di Puglia
News to go
Serie A, oggi posticipi Verona-Roma e Monza-Bologna
News to go
Ucraina, attacco massiccio russo alle strutture energetiche
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Mantenere obbligo mascherine in ospedale"
News to go
Rave party Modena, iniziato lo sgombero
News to go
Brasile, Lula eletto presidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza