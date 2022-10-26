Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:08
comunicato stampa

ORIGINA WINS TOP HONORS AT SAINSBURY'S TECH SUPPLIER DAY

26 ottobre 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Prestigious award recognizes Origina's unwavering focus on enabling organizations to invest IT budgets where they matter most

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origina, the leader in third-party software support and maintenance, was named the overall winner in the "Save to Invest" category at Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Day 2022. Sainsbury's is the U.K.'s second largest retailer, with over 1,400 stores and huge digital presence. This award highlights more than five years of strategic partnership between the companies.

The "Save to Invest" award recognizes Origina's dedication to providing independent, expert- level support to keep IBM and HCL software well maintained, secure, and operating efficiently within an organization's environment, while also providing an unmatched level of service. Origina takes care of interoperability, licensing, and security through its global workforce of independent IBM and HCL experts, so customers can dedicate time, resources, and budget to moving their tech initiatives forward. These savings and support empower Sainsbury's to invest and achieve its strategic priorities that help their customers live well for less.

Tomás O'Leary, Co-founder and CEO at Origina, said, "I'm so thrilled to have received the 'Save to Invest' category overall winner award at the Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Day. What a result for the whole Origina team who work tirelessly every day to deliver a top-notch service with a concierge mindset! Thank you to the Sainsbury's team for recognizing our dedicated partnership in this manner."

Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Awards highlights achievements by select companies who support the technology team's initiatives each year. In addition to the "Save to Invest" category, Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Awards are handed out for "Innovation," "Plan for Better," and "Love to Work" categories, amongst others.

"What a great achievement for the entire Origina team," said Brendan Walsh, Chief Revenue Officer at Origina. "Sainsbury's is a long-standing customer and has benefitted from significant savings with Origina as their choice of IBM and HCL software support partner. We are very proud to have Sainsbury's as a customer, and we value our strong partnership."

ABOUT ORIGINA

Origina is a global third-party IBM software support and maintenance provider that Gartner consistently recognizes as a cost-intelligent alternative to traditional software mega-vendors. Its team of 600+ global independent IBM product experts work proactively to extend, protect, and enhance all versions of IBM and HCL Passport Advantage software on open systems and mainframes.

Origina offers a tailored, consultative independent IBM service that combines superior on-demand support with expert advice to help customers realize immediate cost savings, recover the value locked in traditional systems, de-risk legacy environments, and free up valuable resources they can use to accelerate digital transformation programs.

Founded in 2012, Origina now supports hundreds of global customers, including many Fortune 500 organizations. Visit origina.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929682/Origina_team_awarded.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/origina-wins-top-honors-at-sainsburys-tech-supplier-day-301659232.html

in Evidenza