Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Brescia, posta video senza velo su TikTok: 16enne picchiata dal padre

12:48 Ucraina, Cina: "Guerra infinita con armi da Usa. Nostra fornitura a Russia? Falso"

12:47 LOL: Chi ride è fuori 3, primo trailer: cast e quando esce - Video

12:38 Milano, trovato corpo carbonizzato sotto a un cavalcavia

12:29 La crisi del commercio, sono spariti 100mila negozi in dieci anni

12:08 Pd, Fioroni lascia: "Non è più il partito che ho fondato"

12:05 Alfredo Cospito ritorna nel carcere di Opera

11:35 Cospito, difesa Delmastro deposita memoria in Procura

11:21 Covid, Cina: "Fuga da laboratorio? Improbabile, decide la scienza non la politica"

11:16 Sanremo 2023, Ferragni: "Nessun accordo commerciale legato al festival"

11:10 Ascolti tv, 'Resta con me' su Rai1 vince prime time

11:05 Terremoto Turchia oggi, nuova scossa di magnitudo 5.6

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OriginGPS to present IoTrackers to enable building POCs for IoT projects within 3 weeks - European Pavilion, MWC, Barcelona

27 febbraio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The new trio of IoTrackers was developed especially for these times of uncertainty, when companies need to verify their innovation is technologically feasible before investing time and money into A-Z testing procedures and production. A major benefit of building a proof of concept with an IoTracker from OriginGPS is that the brain of the product is the very same one used in the pilot and production stages.

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginGPS, the global market leader in miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, will be exhibiting at the European Pavilion along with 19 other tech companies which were hand-selected for their innovative solutions. OriginGPS will present GNSS modules and IoT products which come equipped with a dashboard displaying multiple IoT devices on a map with configurable trip routes, location history per selected dates, and color-coding indicating the different modes of the connected devices - sleep, awake, and low battery.

The IoTrackers cost €190 each and were designed for a variety of solutions, together they present a range of dimensions and key features. Measuring just 38x22x16mm, the PPT IoTracker is ideal for tracking solutions when size really matters, the ATT IoTracker includes a debugging capability to verify product performance, and the FMT IoTracker features sensor connectability - enabling sensors to be connected externally, such as environmental or agricultural sensors and switches.

In line with the OriginGPS' tradition, the wide range of GNSS modules will be on display at the booth. This will include the latest addition of a dual-frequency module for cost-effective solutions requiring accurate GPS positioning of sub-1m. This dual-frequency duo of modules now includes location accuracy of 10cms and sub-1m.

OriginGPS will be showcasing its GNSS modules, cellular IoT systems, and IoTracker series at MWC, Barcelona, February 27 - March 2 at the European Pavilion, Booth A.1820 and at Embedded World, Nuremberg, Booth 3-127.

About OriginGPS

OriginGPS develops miniature GNSS and cellular IoT solutions. For over a decade, our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high-performance modules, systems and devices to help monitor and track everything valuable to you and your business. Reducing project resources and dramatically shortening time-to-market, our products are ideal for asset tracking, smart cities, fleet management, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and pet/people tracking apps. origingps.com

Media Contact

Lisa HarelMarketing Manager, OriginGPSlisa.harel@origingps.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/origingps-to-present-iotrackers-to-enable-building-pocs-for-iot-projects-within-3-weeks---european-pavilion-mwc-barcelona-301756200.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza A Z testing one used sent IoTrackers IoTrackers
Vedi anche
News to go
Tragedia migranti, lutto cittadino a Crotone
News to go
Scuola, Inapp: "4 mln italiani senza diploma"
News to go
E' morto Curzio Maltese, il giornalista aveva 63 anni
News to go
Presidenziali Usa 2024, Biden si ricandida
News to go
TikTok via anche da cellulari dipendenti pubblici Italia?
News to go
Emergenza siccità in Italia, cabina regia a marzo
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Raddoppiato il numero di navi nel Mar Nero"
News to go
Maurizio Costanzo, l'ultimo saluto in Campidoglio
News to go
Milleproroghe, Mattarella chiede modifiche su balneari
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, si vota il 14 e il 15 maggio
News to go
Smart working fa bene all'ambiente: lo studio
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, a Bruxelles orsacchiotti per bimbi vittime della guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza