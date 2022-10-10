Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Ottobre 2022
OriginGPS will be part of the European Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022 along with 19 other cutting-edge businesses from Europe

10 ottobre 2022 | 10.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company will be showcasing miniature innovative solutions for a myriad of industries - from a smart baseball and a keyless IoT padlock equipped with environmental sensors, to cargo trackers and smart body worn cameras.

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginGPS, the global market leader in miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, will present its high-performance solutions, along with a number of prototypes addressing challenges and trends, such as sports performance monitoring, environmental health and real-time tracking of practically everything that moves.

 

 

Products exhibited at the show include a smart baseball providing and transferring raw data on pitches to the cloud, where it may be monitored and analyzed to rate baseball players' performance, a keyless padlock with multiple interchangeable sensors that measure and alert regarding harmful matters, and a range of mini trackers suited for today's power-hungry applications. However, the cherry on the top at Booth number 13 is the DIY IoT product set-up – The OriginIoT™ Application Kit (APK) is packaged in a 5x4cm case and includes everything a company needs to set-up, connect and start evaluating its IoT product in just 2 minutes! The very same board included in the APK is used in the final product.

"We are so proud to have been selected by the EIC Overseas Trade Fair Program 2.0 to join the European Pavilion at GITEX Global this year. The 42nd edition of the tech show held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will be the biggest ever technology event in the world, and we are looking forward to the opportunity creating new partnerships in the region," stated Haim Goldberger, Founder and CEO of OriginGPS.

OriginGPS will be showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices at GITEX, Dubai, European Pavilion Booth #13 and at Electronica, Munich, November 15-18 - Booth B5-242.

About OriginGPS

OriginGPS develops miniature GNSS and cellular IoT solutions. For over a decade, our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high-performance modules, systems and devices to help monitor and track everything valuable to you and your business. Reducing project resources and dramatically shortening time-to-market, our products are ideal for asset tracking, smart cities, fleet management, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and pet/people tracking apps. origingps.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915564/OriginGPS.jpg

Media contact:Lisa HarelMarketing ManagerOriginGPSlisa.harel@origingps.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/origingps-will-be-part-of-the-european-pavilion-at-gitex-global-2022-along-with-19-other-cutting-edge-businesses-from-europe-301644534.html

