Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 11:33
Oryx Stainless Group opens new yard in Spain

09 giugno 2021 | 13.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DORDRECHT, Netherlands, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oryx Stainless España S.L. proudly announces the opening of its new yard in Vilanova i la Geltrú, 40 km south of Barcelona. The company, established in 2020, is a 100% affiliate of the Oryx Stainless Group, one of the leading international processors of stainless steel scrap.

The start of the Spanish operation is the next key step in implementing the Oryx Stainless Group's strategy of becoming a close regional partner of existing and new suppliers in selected markets and continuing its services as a reliable provider of raw materials to international stainless steel producers.

The new operation is located in an attractive location with direct access to key customers, and high scrap availability due to significant manufacturing hubs in the region.

Oryx Stainless España's management consists of experienced employees of the Oryx Stainless Group, who will focus on providing outstanding professional services to their partners in Southern Europe.

Jorge Rodriguez Cameselle, Managing Director of Oryx Stainless España: "Oryx Stainless has been active in the Iberian stainless steel scrap market for some years already. Our team is very much looking forward to deepen the relationship with our suppliers and offer a new alternative to the existing buyers in the Spanish market."

Tobias Kämmer, CEO of the Oryx Stainless Group: "We are happy to further intensify our relationship with our business partners in Southern Europe. Oryx Stainless España is committed to the Group's ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) policy and will contribute to the supply of first class secondary raw materials to secure a green and clean production of stainless steel by reducing significantly its CO2 footprint."

Notes for the editorial staff:

The Oryx Stainless Group, founded in 1990, is one of the world's leading organisations for raw materials used in the production of high-quality stainless steels. The Group focuses its business activities on the handling and processing of stainless-steel scrap into Oryx Stainless Blends. These secondary raw material blends – individually adapted for the respective stainless-steel producers – replace above all primary raw materials such as ferronickel, ferrochromium and ferromolybdenum.

For more information, please contact:

Oryx Stainless Group

Oryx Stainless Holding B.V.  's-Gravendeelsedijk 159 NL-3316 AS DordrechtTobias KämmerPhone +31-78-632-6230kaemmer@oryx.com www.oryx.com

