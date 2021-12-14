Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Otodata Announces the Acquisition of Wireless Applications Corporation (WACnGO)

14 dicembre 2021 | 14.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otodata Technologies USA ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Wireless Applications Corporation ("WACnGO"), a leading player in the South American and Israeli tank monitoring and delivery markets.

Founded in 2008, Otodata offers leading remote tank monitoring hardware and software for a variety of industries. Otodata's solutions allow users to monitor their tanks remotely; providing insightful, real-time data to optimize asset and labor productivity in their business.

"We are so pleased to be working with the WACnGO team. This acquisition will accelerate our diversification into the propane truck distribution and delivery market as well as allow us to leverage our innovative solutions for remote tank monitoring in South America and Eastern Europe. This represents an important step in our strategy to address the growing demand for reliable, affordable and automated tank monitoring solutions across a variety of industries and geographic markets." said Andre Boulay, President of Otodata.

"The WACnGO team is thrilled to be part of Otodata. WACnGO's vision was always to create a one stop shop, end-to-end logistics optimization solution based on telemetry and truck management for LPG and oil distributors. The WACnGO team is dedicated to its customers and always adapts the right solution to their needs. Joining forces with Otodata will allow us to provide our customers with additional products, services, and innovative pricing structures. It will also enable them to monitor every asset and receive instant ROI, both locally and abroad." said Uri Artzi, Founder of WACnGO.

About Otodata Technologies USA:

Otodata has been a key player in the tank monitoring industry for over a decade. Its goal has always been to produce a monitor with the lowest cost of ownership in the industry, making large-scale implementation affordable for all fuel resellers.

For more information, please visit our website at www.otodatatankmonitors.com and our social media channels:

https://youtu.be/_YYCTIipmJohttps://www.linkedin.com/company/otodatahttps://www.facebook.com/otodatawirelesshttps://twitter.com/Otodatahttps://www.instagram.com/otodatatankmonitors

About Wireless Applications Corporation

WACnGO is a leader for end-to-end telemetry solutions to best achieve logistic optimization and cost reduction for oil and gas distributors. It is capable of monitoring, but is not limited to, propane, oil, gas tanks, and meter applications with options in Israel and South America.

WACnGO was established in 2006 and is based in Tel-Aviv Israel, with subsidiary companies in Brazil, Chile, and the USA.

https://www.wireapp.com/ 

Contact: Gregory Bronner, Marketing Director, gbronner@otodatatankmonitors.com, C: +1 514-463-6303 | T: +1 (514) 673-0244

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705748/Otodata_Otodata_Announces_the_Acquisition_of_Wireless_Applicatio.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705747/Otodata_Otodata_Announces_the_Acquisition_of_Wireless_Applicatio.jpg

in Evidenza