Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:18 L'Iran accelera sul nucleare, uranio al 60% dalla prossima settimana

14:00 AstraZeneca, allarme Lombardia: "Vaccino rifiutato dal 15%"

13:57 "Donati rischia 8 anni, film su furto a Tamara Ecclestone"

13:49 Vaccini Pfizer, 1,5 milioni di dosi in consegna alle Regioni

13:44 Vitalizi, figlio Del Turco: "Querelo il Fatto Quotidiano"

13:39 Axa con Microsoft per nuova generazione servizi per salute e benessere

13:30 Da Milano-Bicocca 'Mind Your Time', tecnologia per digital detox

13:17 Covid Basilicata, oggi 213 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

13:14 Zaia: "Riapertura Olimpico per Europei calcio, 11 giugno liberi tutti"

13:11 Covid, nel Regno Unito oltre metà popolazione ha anticorpi

12:59 Covid, Pregliasco: "Ristoranti aperti la sera? Sì, ma con responsabilità"

12:54 Covid Veneto, oggi 1.081 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Otodata Technologies USA Announces the Acquisition of Wise Telemetry

14 aprile 2021 | 14.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A great opportunity for Otodata to continue expanding their product offering

MONTREAL, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otodata Technologies USA ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Wise Telemetry, a leading provider of remote monitoring devices and services for the industrial gas industry.

Otodata Logo

Founded in 2008, Otodata designs, develops, and manufactures market leading remote level monitoring products and technologies for a variety of industries. Otodata's unique monitoring software that accompanies the hardware, allows users to monitor their tanks remotely, providing insightful, real-time data to drive asset and labor productivity in their business.

"We are so pleased to be working with the Wise Telemetry team. This acquisition will accelerate our diversification into the industrial gas market, allowing us to leverage our innovative solutions for remote tank monitoring and serve this growing segment.  This represents an important step in our strategy to address the growing demand for reliable, affordable and automated tank monitoring solutions across a variety of industries and geographic markets," said Andre Boulay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Otodata.

"The Wise team is thrilled to be part of Otodata. Joining forces allows us to provide our customers with additional products, services and innovative pricing structures, enabling them to monitor every asset and receive an instant return on their investment, both locally and abroad." said Eric Wise, Founder and CEO of Wise Telemetry.

About Otodata Technologies USA:

Otodata has been a key player in the tank monitoring industry for almost a decade. Its goal has always been to produce a monitor with the lowest cost of ownership in the industry, making large-scale implementation affordable for all fuel resellers.

For more information, please visit our website at www.otodatatankmonitors.com and our social media channels:

https://youtu.be/_YYCTIipmJohttps://www.linkedin.com/company/otodatahttps://www.facebook.com/otodatawirelesshttps://twitter.com/Otodatahttps://www.instagram.com/otodatatankmonitors

About Wise Telemetry

Wise Telemetry is a leading provider of remote monitoring devices and services for the industrial gas industry. Founded in 2014 by Eric Wise, the company has the capacity to monitor every aspect of gas distribution from tanker trucks and bulk tanks to dewars and cylinders. Wise Telemetry is a proud member of the Gases and Welding Distributors Association (GAWDA).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484810/Otodata_Otodata_Technologies_USA_Announces_the_Acquisition_of_Wi.jpg

Gregory Bronner, Marketing Director, gbronner@otodatatankmonitors.com, C: +1 514-463-6303, T: +1 (514) 673-0244

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Stati Uniti d'America acquisizione Wise Telemetry Otodata Technologies USA
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza