Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Italiani sceglieranno premier con il loro voto"

10:23 Forza Italia, deputata Sessa lascia partito

10:04 E' morta Celina Seghi, prima 'regina' dello sci: aveva 102 anni

09:58 Trimestre Unicredit oltre le attese, al rialzo obiettivi 2022

09:55 Covid arriva in Micronesia, oltre 1000 contagi in primo focolaio

09:42 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: morti 40.070 soldati Russia

09:27 Ucraina, Minniti: "Pezzo fondamentale della partita si gioca nel Mediterraneo"

09:24 Ucraina, Guerini: "Italia chiara su suo posizionamento"

09:22 Prezzo benzina e diesel, oggi nuovo calo in Italia

09:20 Di Maio: "Futuro governo segua su Ucraina linea euro-atlantica"

09:20 Diritti umani, Asmae dachan ad 'Amore Festival'

09:08 M5S, Conte: "Due mandati? Non mando in soffitta chi difende nostri ideali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Outreach Welcomes Nick Bowles as Vice President, Sales and Strategy, EMEA

27 luglio 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Experienced B2B Sales Leader Joins Outreach to Help Companies Across EMEA Close the Sales Execution Gap

LONDON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, welcomes Nick Bowles as vice president, sales and strategy, EMEA, reporting into Chief Revenue Officer, Anna Baird. The appointment comes on the heels of a recently opened data centre  in Dublin, further demonstrating the company's continued investment in the region.

"Outreach is proud to help companies across Europe close the Sales Execution gap to reach their full potential, and we are just getting started," said Anna Baird, chief revenue officer, Outreach. "Nick is the ideal leader to take on our next phase of growth in EMEA and I could not be more excited about the impact he will have for our team and our customers."

"Outreach provides an essential platform to help companies deliver more efficient, predictable growth. I have been focussed on this in every one of my leadership roles, so I'm now looking forward to helping fellow revenue leaders do the same as Outreach continues to invest in the region," said Nick Bowles, vice president of EMEA, Outreach.

Bowles joins Outreach with more than 20 years of experience growing B2B technology companies by expanding into the enterprise space and investing in new geographic markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President EMEA at Quinyx,  a leader in the Work Force Management (WFM) space, where he was responsible for all Sales, Account Management, Solution Consulting, Business Development and Partner functions in EMEA. Previously, he was Vice President, EMEA & APAC at ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management.

Outreach is the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth. We are helping organizations achieve their growth potential by delivering sales execution workflows that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to close execution gaps across the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to deal management to forecasting. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations together in one platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Adobe, Okta, DocuSign, and SAP, depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza help companies Across EMEA Close Sales Execution Gap help help in linea
Vedi anche
News to go
Cassa integrazione quando si superano i 35 gradi
News to go
Spazio, Russia via da Iss dopo il 2024
News to go
Conti pubblici, Franco: "Deficit inferiore alle stime"
News to go
Scontro tra barche all'Argentario, due indagati
News to go
Grano Ucraina, apre il centro di coordinamento in Turchia
News to go
‘Ndrangheta, collusione cosche-imprenditori: 12 arresti
News to go
Gas, von der Leyen: "Bene accordo"
News to go
Ispra, nel 2021 il consumo più alto di suolo degli ultimi 10 anni
News to go
Telemarketing, arriva nuovo registro opposizioni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "A destra solo liti, se vincono durano un mese"
News to go
Cinema, è morto Paul Sorvino
News to go
Ucraina, ancora missili russi su Odessa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza