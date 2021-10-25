Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Ottobre 2021
comunicato stampa

Over 2,000 Projects in 7 Competition Areas Around the World

25 ottobre 2021
Finals of 2021 Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition Held in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, the finals of 2021 Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition was held in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.  The competition is hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.

As one of the series of events of 2021 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair, the Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition of this year focuses on the theme of "High-tech Industry ·Innovation Drive". The competition will globally attract a group of outstanding teams and enterprises that can not only improve industries but also tackle core technologies. It will also support excellent teams and innovative sci-tech companies to settle in Hi-tech Zone.

7 competition areas were set up in Silicon Valley, Paris, Seoul, Beijing, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Chengdu, with more than 2,000 projects registering for the competition, which set a new record in history.

The competition has four phases. They are project registration, preliminary contest and online competition, re-evaluation of projects and the finals. The 46 projects selected as finalists are from three fields of TMT, BT biotechnology and X future technology.

As the first national independent innovation demonstration zone in western China, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone focuses on nurturing world-class local leading enterprises. It has introduced policies in many respects such as talent development, intellectual property rights and entrepreneurial incubation so as to promote innovation-driven and high-quality development and nurture a cluster of innovative enterprises.

Up to now, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has a total number of more than 700,000 talents of various types, with 45 national-level innovation platforms, 17 national-level incubators, 23,919 valid invention patents (10,757 high-value invention patents) and 51 listed companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668607/0e4887e06dd80f139d2da8de2eb1f4a.jpg

 

in Evidenza