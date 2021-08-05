Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 09:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:35 Tokyo 2020, karate: Bottaro in finale per il bronzo

09:34 'Ndrangheta, arrestato a Madrid boss Paviglianiti

09:21 Tokyo 2020, altri 31 contagi Covid legati ai Giochi

09:04 Green pass Italia obbligatorio, multe e sanzioni: ristoranti e palestre, regole dal 6 agosto

08:14 Tokyo 2020, atletica: staffetta 4x100 in finale con record italiano

08:02 Covid oggi India, quasi 43mila contagi

07:51 Tokyo 2020, Jacobs: "Scetticismo Usa? Non mi tocca"

07:30 Tokyo 2020, Rizza d'argento nella canoa. Paltrinieri è bronzo

07:09 Tokyo 2020, Rizza è d'argento nella canoa

06:59 Tokyo 2020, nuoto di fondo: Paltrinieri bronzo nella 10 km

00:01 Green pass Italia obbligatorio, regole 6 agosto: prima dose e tampone

00:00 Maltempo, allerta nel lecchese: 120 sfollati da un campeggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Over 3,000 units of HFNC delivered to Poland and Peru, Micomme Medical helps the world fight against COVID-19 pandemic

05 agosto 2021 | 03.43
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Micomme has associated with Polish and Peruvian partners to accomplish the government centralized purchase of 1,600 and 1,500 units of HFNC respectively. Both purchases are strategic material reserves of the local governments. The global pandemic is still ongoing, and the safety of people's lives is the primary goal pursued by governments. The projects also reflect the foresight and determination of the local governments. Both purchases were delivered in June 2021.

As the leading non-invasive respiratory therapy company in China, Micomme Medical launched their first transnasal High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygen Therapy Device (hereinafter referred to as HFNC) OH-70C in 2017. At the beginning of the pandemic outbreak, Micomme Medical responded quickly during the traditional Chinese Spring Festival. All employees returned to work from holiday, the production line was fully activated, and more than 5,000 units of HFNC were sent to Wuhan immediately. In 2020, Micomme achieved more than 10,000 HFNC installations worldwide (China not included), and helped countries around the world fight against COVID-19 with a production capacity of 500 units per day.

The transnasal High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygen Therapy Device is the machine recommended by WHO and related international guidelines for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. It aims to quickly increase the patient's oxygen saturation (SpO2) and improve the symptoms of hypoxia in patients by providing a high-flow air-oxygen mixed gas to patients with a constant temperature, humidity and a constant oxygen concentration. As one of the first HFNC manufacture in China, Micomme has won the market's recognition with its excellent product quality and brilliant product performance. In the battle against COVID-19, Micomme fulfills the commitment as the leading company.

For more details, please contact: market.intl@micomme.com

Reference:

www.who.int/publications/i/item/clinical-care-of-severe-acute-respiratory-infections-tool-kit  www.who.int/publications/i/item/technical-specifications-for-invasive-and-non-invasive-ventilaotrs-for-covid-19

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN64499 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza against COVID still ongoing terra world
Vedi anche
Tokyo 2020, la festa per Irma Testa a Fiumicino - Video
News to go
Green pass e scuola, Figliuolo chiede a Regioni dati su prof vaccinati
News to go
Segnali di ripresa nel commercio
News to go
Contagi in aumento, indice sale al 3%
News to go
Coronavirus in Italia, il bollettino di oggi 4 agosto
News to go
Afghanistan, non si ferma l'offensiva talebana
News to go
Tokyo 2020, disastro squadre Italia
News to go
Green Pass Italia, sul tavolo anche scuola
Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, in campo anche Fbi ed Europol
News to go
It, accordo tra Università Federico II Napoli e Oracle Italia
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia oro ciclismo su pista con super Ganna
News to go
Cybersicurezza, via libera al decreto in Senato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza