Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:47 Covid, a Firenze attivo lo spazio vaccinale della Polizia di Stato all'hub del Mandela Forum

10:37 Covid oggi Italia, il report: aumentano casi, ricoveri e decessi

10:21 Obbligo vaccinale più vicino in Europa più vicino? Ecco perché

10:14 Vaccino AstraZeneca, trovata causa rare trombosi: lo studio

10:10 Covid oggi Germania, "serve lockdown per non vaccinati"

09:51 Il sito sbaglia, Alemanno si ritrova nella Nba

09:47 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Sileri: "Non ci sarà Green pass e obbligo vaccinale"

09:31 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Ricciardi: "Nessun obbligo per bambini"

08:33 Vaccino covid, Vaia: "Meglio fare richiamo ogni anno"

08:17 Covid Sicilia, da oggi mascherine all'aperto

08:04 Terrorismo, membro cellula Isis arrestato a Venezia - Video

07:51 Cacciari a Otto e mezzo contro Severgnini - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Over a billion volunteers worldwide act for a global reset

02 dicembre 2021 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serious development challenges – from climate emergencies to the COVID-19 pandemic have shown us that we need to change the way we live, work, and cooperate. It is time for a global reset.

Increasing inequalities worldwide call for a new type of social contract with a renewed emphasis on inclusion.

The latest State of the World's Volunteerism Report (SWVR) 'Building equal and inclusive societies' explains that the participation of over a billion volunteers worldwide is a way to shape a future that is brighter for all.

The flagship report of theUnited Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme will be launched at the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York today, live on UNWebTV

The Report draws on case study research across all regions of the globe. From Nepal to Peru, and Lebanon to Malawi- the way volunteers have an impact on their communities comes to light. Through women's right groups and vaccine assistance hot-lines, people not only help those in need but are voicing the longer-term concerns of communities to their governments.

Every seventh person in the world is a volunteer. Despite the devastating socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, global interest in volunteering in communities has endured. People have continued to respond to the crisis in significant ways, despite limited mobility and resources. While restrictions have prevented many people from volunteering in person, many have switched to volunteering online.

Volunteers are often seen as the doers and social service providers. However, the SWVR provides fresh insights that links volunteerism to equality and inclusiveness.

"In this new normal, it will be incredibly important for volunteers to be regarded as essential partners right from the outset," says Gladys Mutukwa, a 73-year old volunteer from Zambia.

For multi-media assets go here

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme contributes to peace and development through volunteerism worldwide. We work with partners to integrate over 10,000 qualified, highly motivated and well supported UN Volunteers into development programming and promote the value and global recognition of volunteerism. UNV is administered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza global reset reset lavoro work
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 1 dicembre
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, il bimbo in Italia il 3 dicembre
News to go
Variante Omicron, von der Leyen: "Due-tre settimane per capire pericolosità"
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione: responsabilità è di apparati sicurezza Egitto
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, casco obbligatorio a Firenze
News to go
Droga, smantellata organizzazione che trafficava tra Sicilia e Malta
News to go
Maltempo Italia, arriva il grande freddo
News to go
Variante Omicron e super green pass spingono vaccinazioni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 812mila mascherine non conformi
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Juve, Elkann su inchiesta plusvalenze: "Collaboreremo con pm"
News to go
Papa, viaggio a Cipro e in Grecia su migranti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza