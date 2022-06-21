Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:09
comunicato stampa

Over half of UK employees rank cost of living as a top consideration in pay adjustments

21 giugno 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

A new survey commissioned by Lattice reveals employee perspectives around pay policy and processes, bias in salary decisions, transparency, and more

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People leaders across the UK face a difficult year ahead in navigating employee pay cycles amid rising inflation and market volatility, and new research shows that over half (53%) expect the cost of living to be a key consideration in their compensation reviews.

"A convergence of factors — including increased turnover, rising inflation, volatile markets and the current cost of living crisis — are putting increased pressure on compensation cycles," said Dave Carhart, Vice President of Lattice Advisory Services. "This report reveals how employee perceptions around compensation are evolving in the midst of all this upheaval – and provides important insights for leaders who will be tasked with balancing employee expectations alongside shifting business needs."

These insights come from research conducted by Lattice, the people success platform that empowers business leaders to build engaged and high-performing teams and inspire winning cultures.

Lattice conducted this research into employee compensation experiences and preferences ahead of the wide rollout of the company's compensation product, designed to connect performance and compensation to drive employee engagement and retention. Learn more here. For more information on the survey results, reach out to press@lattice.com. Read more about Lattice's viewpoint on evolving compensation strategy here and in the Lattice library.

This research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Lattice, surveying over 1,000 UK-based employees and freelance workers (excluding sole traders) at medium to large businesses in February of 2022. Censuswide abides by and employ members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

Lattice is the People Success Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and data to help leaders at organizations develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People and Operations teams develop insights that build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list two years in a row and certified as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 4,250 customers worldwide including Slack, Monzo, Tide, Asana and Reddit. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

