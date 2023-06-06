Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 16:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:11 Sondaggio politico: FdI cresce, Pd giù di un punto

16:03 Juve, addio Superlega? Dalla Spagna voci su passo indietro

15:58 Femminicidio, manifestazione di soli uomini: sì bipartisan a proposta La Russa

15:43 Diga Khakhovka minata, acqua invade Kherson: il video del disastro

15:26 Decreto Pa, da Camera ok a voto di fiducia

15:25 Caso Orlandi, memoria avv. Sgrò: "Commissione arenata al Senato, clima è cambiato"

15:14 Paolo Bonolis e Sonia Bruganelli annunciano separazione: "Ma siamo più uniti che mai"

14:59 Giulia Tramontano, patente e bancomat in un tombino: si cerca telefono - Video

14:52 Covid, Ecdc e Ema: "Vaccino cruciale in vista ondate autunno-inverno"

14:43 Omicidio Senago, i rilievi nella casa di Giulia Tramontano - Video

14:37 Caso Orlandi, promotore Vaticano: "Commissione ora sarebbe intromissione"

14:31 Vendita di navi militari alla Colombia, per D'Alema ruolo di "mediatore informale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OverIT appoints Daniel Goldstein as Senior Vice President of Product Management

06 giugno 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, a leading provider of Field Service Management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Goldstein as its new Senior Vice President of Product Management.

 

In this role, Goldstein will report to OverIT's CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo, and will be responsible for setting the vision and roadmap for OverIT's Next-Gen FSM Platform. He will collaborate with customers, partners, the OverIT Technology Team, and the entire global organization to deliver and grow OverIT's product proposition, consolidating its leadership position in the FSM software market.

Daniel brings 10+ years of experience in Field Service Management software, having worked with major Utilities, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing customers across North America, Europe, and Japan. Prior to joining OverIT, he served at ClickSoftware and played a key role in launching Salesforce Field Service. He then joined Salesforce's Product Management team through acquisition. Most recently, Daniel served as the Vice President of Product Management at Youreka, where he built field service mobile solutions.

OverIT remains committed to investing in its platform and driving product innovation, with a focus on delivering high-value business solutions to customers while reducing implementation time and costs.

Paolo Bergamo, CEO and Chairman of OverIT, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled to welcome Daniel to our team. His extensive experience in enterprise FSM and industry knowledge will be instrumental in shaping our product strategy and the future of Field Service. OverIT continues to attract top talented professionals in the software industry, and Daniel's presence further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering best-of-breed FSM solutions to our valued customers and partners."

"OverIT is defining the future of FSM in several industries, especially in the linear asset market." Daniel Goldstein added "The depth and breadth of its product made joining the company a tremendous opportunity and easy choice. I look forward to working with customers, partners, and the entire team, to deliver a strategic product direction, leveraging our platform, industry differentiators, and emerging technologies."

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with 20+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740678/4070790/OverIT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/overit-appoints-daniel-goldstein-as-senior-vice-president-of-product-management-301842810.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as Senior vice president as its new leading provider fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
News to go
Afghanistan, avvelenate quasi 80 ragazze di due scuole primarie
News to go
Lotta alla criminalità con l’Intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Bce, Lagarde: "Impegnati a combattere inflazione per ritorno a 2%"
News to go
Pnrr, i sindaci: "Serve sistema automatico anticipi"
News to go
Onu: da guerre in ultimi 17 anni 315mila abusi gravi sui bambini
News to go
Papa: "Cambiamento climatico ci richiama a nostre responsabilità"
News to go
Calcio, l'addio a sorpresa di Ibrahimovic
News to go
Ucraina, Zuppi in missione a Kiev oggi e domani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza