OverIT completes the Spin-Off from the Engineering Group by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance and announces Nicola Cattarossi as new CFO

FIUME VENETO, Italy, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, a leading provider of Field Service Management solutions, today announced the completion of its previously-publicized spin-off from the Engineering Group, becoming an independent company controlled by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance.

"The spin-off will boost OverIT's international capabilities and build upon its market-leading position through increased investment. This is the result of a strategic partnership between NB Renaissance and Bain Capital," said Paolo Bergamo, CEO of OverIT.

OverIT also bolsters its senior leadership with the appointment of Nicola Cattarossi as new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Cattarossi will oversee OverIT's global accounting operations, finance, and internal control functions to support the company's value creation.

"Nicola is a strategic addition to strengthen OverIT's leadership team and to achieve the company's growth goals," continued Mr Bergamo.

Cattarossi brings over two decades' experience in global roles and joins OverIT from Affidea Italy, where he acted as Finance Director and Board Member. Previously, he served as International Vice President and Finance Director at Groupon and held a number of senior finance positions at Medtronic and Dell.

"I am thrilled to be joining OverIT at such an important stage in its evolution," said Cattarossi "I will use my extensive and multifaceted international experience to work closely with the leadership team and continue building a best-in-class finance division supporting OverIT's global growth initiatives."

OverIT, is a multinational company with more than 20 years' international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in FSM, Mobile Workforce Management and AR industries, providing more than 300 international customers and 150,000 Field Service users with process knowledge, innovative functionalities and cutting-edge technologies. Read more at overit.it

Bain Capital, LP is one of the world's leading private investment firms with approximately $140 billion of assets under management that creates lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. Since our founding in 1984, we've applied our insight and experience to organically expand into several asset classes including private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital and real estate, with offices on four continents. Read more at baincapital.com

NB Renaissance supports ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams with a goal to create market leading businesses. Part of Neuberger Berman since 2015, today NB Renaissance manages €2.0 billion of commitments from a pool of high-quality Italian and international investors. NB Renaissance is currently invested in 12 companies, which include some of the excellence of the Italian corporates.

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate, and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors, and individual investors globally. The firm manages $433 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2021. Read more at www.nb.com

