Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:40 Usa 2024, Trump attacca Biden: "Un fallimento, inconcepibile sua ricandidatura"

14:18 Morto Ron Faber, attore del film 'L'esorcista': aveva 90 anni

13:48 Zanicchi caduta dalle scale: "Forse qualche microfrattura" - Video

13:29 Usa 2024, Biden ufficializza candidatura: ecco le date chiave fino al voto

13:03 25 aprile, La Russa: "Ricordiamo sconfitta del fascismo"

12:30 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden annuncia ricandidatura: "Possiamo farcela"

11:55 25 aprile, a Roma corteo Anpi. La partigiana Iole: "Continuate a lottare"

11:44 Sudan, calma tesa a Khartoum: corsa contro il tempo per evacuare stranieri

11:03 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Siamo sull'orlo di una nuova guerra mondiale"

10:23 25 aprile, foto capovolte Meloni e La Russa su manifesti a Napoli

09:53 Ucraina, Russia bombarda centro di Kupyansk: un morto e 10 feriti

09:28 25 aprile, Mattarella: "Costituzione figlia lotta antifascista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

P-RECs powering a second renewable electrification of a hospital in South Sudan

25 aprile 2023 | 13.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The largest P-REC transaction in South Sudan funded the solar electrification of Malakal Teaching Hospital, which was completed in December 2022, and a second P-REC agreement will fund Bor State Hospital's solar electrification.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early in 2022, the first-ever Peace Renewable Energy Credit (P-REC) transaction in South Sudan was announced, executed by U.S.-based 3Degrees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from Energy Peace Partners (EPP). In the agreement, 3Degrees obtained the P-RECs generated from a 700kWp solar plant in IOM's Humanitarian Hub in Malakal. Block, a global technology company with a focus on financial services, purchased the P-RECs from 3Degrees.

The arrangement enabled IOM to fund the solar electrification of the Malakal Teaching Hospital, the main healthcare facility serving the city of Malakal and the surrounding region.This area was destroyed in the country's civil war and now houses one of the largest camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan. The team is pleased to announce that the hospital's new solar system is now operational and is projected to reduce fuel consumption by at least 85% annually.

On the heels of the successful completion of the Malakal hospital project, 3Degrees, IOM, and EPP collaborated to replicate a second P-REC issuance in South Sudan, in which additional P-RECs from the solar plant in IOM's Humanitarian Hub in Malakal will support the solar electrification of Bor State Hospital. Block also served as the purchaser of this subsequent batch of P-RECs. Currently the hospital operates with minimal, undependable electricity and this project will ensure a 24/7 power supply for the hospital's critical care units and enable the hospital to provide reliable, safe services to the community, including gradually opening night services. Bor State Hospital currently relies on four diesel generators that run computers, fans in each of the wards, refrigerators, sterilization materials in the operating room, lights, surgical equipment, and more.

P-RECs are international renewable energy certificates (I-RECs) with a supplementary quality label certifying unique socio-economic co-benefits associated with new renewable energy generation. They are issued from qualifying projects in target countries characterized by high risk of conflict, high vulnerability to climate change and low levels of electrification. P-RECs serve to monetize renewable energy generation from eligible projects in order to unlock private sector capital for high-impact renewable energy projects in fragile, energy-poor countries. EPP developed and is the exclusive issuer of P-RECs.

Read more about the latest P-REC purchase here and the previous purchase here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/p-recs-powering-a-second-renewable-electrification-of-a-hospital-in-south-sudan-301806358.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80048 en US Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza agreement will fund Sudan del Sud largest p REC transaction in South Sudan Bor
Vedi anche
News to go
Inquinamento atmosferico, in Europa muoiono 1.200 bimbi all’anno
News to go
Omicidio blogger Tatarski, negata libertà su cauzione a Trepova
News to go
Insulti razzisti a Lukaku, Daspo a 171 tifosi Juve
News to go
25 aprile, domani le celebrazioni
News to go
Cina: "Rispettiamo sovranità Paesi nati dopo dissoluzione Urss"
News to go
Pnrr, mercoledì alla Camera l'informativa del ministro Fitto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news e notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Vigili del Fuoco, a Roma l'edizione 2023 di 'European Firefighters Experience'
News to go
Migranti, naufragio al largo di Lampedusa: 1 morto, ci sono dispersi
News to go
Aggressioni a personale sanitario, i dati Oms e Inail
News to go
Di Maio inviato Ue nel Golfo persico, è polemica
News to go
Sudan, italiani evacuati e trasferiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza