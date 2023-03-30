Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 23:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:02 Migranti, Corte Strasburgo: "Italia paghi risarcimento a 4 tunisini"

20:15 Superbonus, passa la fiducia alla Camera: le novità

20:07 Terni, donna uccisa a coltellate: compagno in questura

19:56 Putin firma decreto, altri 147mila uomini in esercito Russia

19:32 Migranti, fonti Viminale: "Velocizzare rimpatri e richieste asilo, no a tendopoli"

18:44 Bolletta luce in calo, Arera: "-55% in secondo trimestre 2023"

17:30 Appalti, semplificazione o più corruzione? Perché il Codice divide

17:28 Appalti, scontro Lega-Pd su Anac: salviniani chiedono dimissioni Busia

16:32 Papa Francesco: "Guerra è follia, agire senza violenza non è arrendersi"

16:00 Russia-Cecenia, Kadyrov preoccupato e Putin può alzare la posta: lo scenario

15:49 Cospito, Cassazione su 41bis: "Resta pericolo collegamenti con anarchici"

15:33 Usa 2024, Trump in vantaggio di 30 punti su DeSantis a primarie repubblicane

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PacketFabric and Unitas Global Complete Merger

30 marzo 2023 | 15.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Creating the leader in software-defined and fully programmable networking from the Edge to Everywhere

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric and Unitas Global, leading enterprise network service providers, today announced the completion of their merger. 

Through this merger, PacketFabric becomes the premier Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, offering extensive capabilities in both public and private transport for enterprises, global channels and technology partners.

PacketFabric automation enables enterprises to design and control their communication architecture; without carrying the obligation of owning, managing and operating any part of their network.  

PacketFabric's new capabilities and reach expand NaaS offerings beyond public cloud on-ramps and Data Center Interconnect (DCI), and create a fully programmable internet for enterprises; from the Edge to Everywhere. PacketFabric is the software-defined business internet.

This strategy has been driven by Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC who had invested and acquired these assets, based on customer and market feedback, to create this industry leading, strategic platform.

About PacketFabricPacketFabric is the only TruNaaS™ (Network as a Service) provider. We are passionate about providing an accessible, flexible, fully programmable internet that empowers users and businesses worldwide. For anyone craving the ease, security and automation of a sophisticated software solution, PacketFabric delivers an API driven platform with last mile, cloud access and internet connectivity, all on-demand. The PacketFabric promise is unparalleled network connectivity, that is as dynamic as today's world, and infinitely more dependable. We are innovators, gathering inspiration from our customers and partners, as we connect the edge to everywhere. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com.

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

Media Contact: marketing@packetfabric.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558198/3962041/PacketFabric_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/packetfabric-and-unitas-global-complete-merger-301785965.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza fully programmable networking networking leader fully programmable networking from the Edge
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, arrestato per "spionaggio" corrispondente Wall Street Journal
News to go
Pnrr, Ue: "Per ora Italia bene su obiettivi e milestones"
News to go
Edilizia, controlli a tappeto in tutta Italia
News to go
Coppie omogenitoriali, Europa condanna stop Italia a registrazione figli
News to go
Migranti, troppi morti in mare: è emergenza in Tunisia
News to go
Scuola, "in arrivo 100mila tutor e lezioni recupero nel pomeriggio"
News to go
Pensione anticipata Quota 97,6, domanda in scadenza: a chi spetta
News to go
Ue-Cina, Von der Leyen: "Rivedere le relazioni con Pechino"
News to go
Ucraina, "in Russia costretti ad arruolarsi altri 400mila uomini"
News to go
Pasqua, Federconsumatori: "Prodotti tipici più cari di quasi 10%"
News to go
Papa, ancora febbre ma in veloce ripresa: medici ottimisti
News to go
Cibo sintetico e stop governo, cosa dice Coldiretti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza