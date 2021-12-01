Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:21
comunicato stampa

PacketFabric Releases Industry's First 100Gbps International Multi-Cloud Router

01 dicembre 2021 | 14.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PacketFabric Cloud Router Delivers 100G Connectivity Across North America and EMEA

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, the leading provider of on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, today announced that it has released support for inter-region and multi-cloud routing across North America and EMEA.

PacketFabric customers can now provision Cloud Router instances on demand via the PacketFabric portal and API and connect with cloud provider on-ramps across North America, UK, and Europe, at speeds up to 100Gbps.

"Enterprises that are scaling their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure globally need connectivity that matches that scale," said Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. "What they don't need are high latency, low bandwidth, non-resilient routing choke points that put their whole architecture at risk. PacketFabric Cloud Router is the only global multi-cloud routing that can connect colocation, cloud providers and headquarters at 100G in a couple clicks. Welcome to the future."

Expansive, Low Latency, Flexible ConnectivityCloud Router allows enterprises to connect between geographical regions within a single provider, such as AWS US-East in Northern Virginia and AWS EU-West in Paris. Cloud Router also supports connections between regions in different cloud service providers, including AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM, and Oracle. In addition, Cloud Router can connect virtual circuits (VCs) to hundreds of PacketFabric PoPs in global colocation data centers. Cloud Router is deployed as a set of distributed virtual routing resources across PacketFabric's 50T+ global backbone network, to optimize for data plane throughput, low latency and path resiliency.

Available NowCloud Router is available now across North America, UK, and Europe. Cloud Router is offered on a monthly subscription basis. For more information on Cloud Router capabilities and pricing, visit https://www.packetfabric.com/cloud-router.

About PacketFabricPacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized as the "2021 CRN Emerging Vendor, 2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," a Futuriom 40 Top Private Company, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com.

Media contact:marketing@packetfabric.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558198/PacketFabric_Logo.jpg

