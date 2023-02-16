Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023
Palo Alto Networks Goes "All-In" With New Cloud Infrastructure Investment in Switzerland

Delivers its best-in-class cloud-based cyber security platforms in the country to support customers with their data location needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ZURICH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its cloud infrastructure in Switzerland allowing Swiss customers to access the full breadth of Palo Alto Networks security capabilities while meeting data residency needs.

"As organisations continue to transform their businesses with cloud computing, they need to protect themselves against an increasingly complex threat landscape, while trying to navigate and meet in-country data residency needs," said Helmut Reisinger, CEO EMEA and LATAM for Palo Alto Networks. "Our investment in new cloud infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to Switzerland and will ensure that Swiss customers have access to market-leading cybersecurity platforms and analytics, while helping them meet their data residency needs."

The new cloud location provides organisations in Switzerland with domestic, high-performance access to:

Prisma Access

The availability of the regionally hosted services is part of Palo Alto Networks ongoing commitment to deliver the most complete set of security services locally for Swiss and European customers. These services enable customers to balance data privacy concerns with the ability to detect emerging threats, providing a seamless, streamlined security solution operated and delivered within Switzerland.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks regional cloud locations, please visit https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/regional-cloud-locations?utm_medium=earned&utm_source=SwissCloud-Press-Release.

About Palo Alto NetworksPalo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XDR,  Prisma, WildFire, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325503/palo_alto_networks_logo_2015.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-goes-all-in-with-new-cloud-infrastructure-investment-in-switzerland-301748573.html

