Palo Alto Networks Goes "All-In" With New Cloud Infrastructure Investment in Switzerland

Delivers its best-in-class cloud-based cyber security platforms in the country to support customers with their data location needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ZURICH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its cloud infrastructure in Switzerland allowing Swiss customers to access the full breadth of Palo Alto Networks security capabilities while meeting data residency needs.

"As organisations continue to transform their businesses with cloud computing, they need to protect themselves against an increasingly complex threat landscape, while trying to navigate and meet in-country data residency needs," said Helmut Reisinger, CEO EMEA and LATAM for Palo Alto Networks. "Our investment in new cloud infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to Switzerland and will ensure that Swiss customers have access to market-leading cybersecurity platforms and analytics, while helping them meet their data residency needs."

The new cloud location provides organisations in Switzerland with domestic, high-performance access to:

The availability of the regionally hosted services is part of Palo Alto Networks ongoing commitment to deliver the most complete set of security services locally for Swiss and European customers. These services enable customers to balance data privacy concerns with the ability to detect emerging threats, providing a seamless, streamlined security solution operated and delivered within Switzerland.

