Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:07 Ruby ter, Karima: "Mai fatto sesso con Berlusconi, mai stata prostituta"

19:02 Ucraina, Zelensky incontra Meloni: "Grazie per aiuti, ora rafforzare sanzioni a Russia"

18:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Berlusconi? Nessuno gli ha mai bombardato casa"

18:58 Ucraina, Meloni: "Italia non tentenna su sostegno a Kiev e non lo farà"

18:36 Superbonus, Conte: "Non è gratis? E allora spesa militare con cui ammazzi le persone?"

18:12 Ucraina, Conte: "Ben venga Meloni a Kiev ma negoziato di pace è sparito"

17:52 Il bluff di Putin sull'economia, dalla produzione all'attacco agli oligarchi

17:38 +Europa, alta tensione: Bonino blinda logo, ira Pizzarotti

17:34 Russia, Wagner attacca l'esercito: "Alto tradimento"

17:20 Omicidio a Pesaro, 27enne ucciso a coltellate in casa

17:05 Vitamina D, nuovi criteri per la prescrizione

16:49 Guns N' Roses dal vivo in Italia, concerto a Roma l'8 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Panamax Inc., a Bankai Company, makes a Strategic Move for its Core Banking Solution: Acquires Acute Informatics

21 febbraio 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamax Inc., a Bankai Company and global Fintech development leader, recently announced that they had acquired Acute Informatics, an enterprise Digital Core Banking solution and IT Consulting company in Ahmedabad. The acquisition is aimed at empowering Panamax's digital finance solutions and offering digital core banking solutions globally.

The acquisition is vital to getting the right teams together and bringing on a cohesive group of experts to offer enhanced digital finance solutions to millions of users globally. Panamax has invested in a state-of-the-art office to build a Digital Core Banking Centre-of-Excellence (CoE) for 500+ employees of Acute Informatics and cater to the needs of 120+ global customers.

"We are excited to acquire Acute Informatics; it's a strategic move to expand our horizons and offer core banking solution in the international space. The acquisition will embark growth and success as the company has a strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results." – Bankim Brahmbhatt, President & CEO, Panamax Inc.    

"We are happy to join Panamax Inc. - the telecom and fintech industry leader for the last three decades. The merger will help our company expand footprints globally, drive excellence, and scale our business." – Chirag Patel, CEO, Acute Informatics.

The acquisition is expected to result in greater efficiencies in the Digital core banking ecosystem and significantly increase the market share of the company.

About Panamax Inc.

Panamax is a Global Leader in providing Digital Financial Suite and Fintech Solutions. MobiFin Elite, the Digital Financial Solution by Panamax offers scalability and ease of operation by fusing Mobile Banking, Agency Banking, Wallet, Top-up, and Bill Payment Solutions into one interface.

The Banking Suite by Panamax provides a holistic digital banking experience with innovative features for operational efficiencies. It helps banks and financial institutions offer contemporary banking services, facilitate online banking, and decrease infrastructural expenses.

About Acute Informatics 

Acute Informatics Pvt. Ltd. is a Digital Core Banking, Fintech, Project Mentoring & IT Consulting Company with Multi-Shore Delivery Capabilities.

They envision delivering value to clients worldwide using an effective Global Delivery Model for Digital Banking, Cloud Computing, Fintech, Micro-Finance, Financial Inclusion, Systems Integration, Database Administration, System Administration, Implementation, Testing and Support.

Contact:

Panamax Inc. Email: info@panamaxil.comPhone: +1 757 500 7062Website: https://www.panamaxil.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006009/Panamax_Acute.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/panamax-inc-a-bankai-company-makes-a-strategic-move-for-its-core-banking-solution-acquires-acute-informatics-301751391.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza IT Consulting company in Ahmedabad they had acquired Acute Informatics Ahmadabad aimed at empowering
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "In ballo i valori della democrazia"
News to go
Carnevale, spesi 600 milioni per i dolci
News to go
Traffico di droga su asse Agrigento-Gela-Catania, 26 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, discorso Putin: le reazioni
News to go
Angela Celentano, negativo test dna su ragazza sudamericana
News to go
Champions League, le prossime partite
News to go
Meloni in Ucraina: "Sono onorata, doveroso essere qui"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Faremo di tutto per la vittoria"
News to go
Superbonus, solo detrazione d'imposta dalla dichiarazione dei redditi
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, nuove forti scosse al confine con Siria
News to go
Sanità, controlli Nas a medici famiglia e pediatri: 14% irregolari e chiusi 2 studi
News to go
Pnrr e scuola, approvato decreto per semplificazione e accelerazione lavori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza