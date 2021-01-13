Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:28

Panchshil Office Parks Commissions Phase II of Panchshil Business Park at Baner-Balewadi in Western Pune's Business District

13 gennaio 2021 | 15.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- Qualys, VMWare & Veritas amongst the latest anchor occupiers to lease office space there

PUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Office Parks — a unit of Pune-based Panchshil Realty — today announced the commissioning of Phase II of Panchshil Business Park located in western Pune's prime business district of Baner-Balewadi.

Panchshil Business Park at Baner-Balewadi

T-Systems, the first anchor occupier has taken up 419,000 square feet of office space here and the new anchor occupiers expected to go live progressively in the coming weeks include:

The new anchor occupiers join leading companies like T-systems, Siemens, Fundtech, Thyssenkrupp, Nutanix, Redbrick and The Executive Centre, who have all leased space for their long-term requirements in Phase II of Panchshil Business Park which encompasses an area of 1.6 million square feet and is jointly developed and owned by Panchshil Realty and Blackstone Real Estate Partners.

Spread over 2.7 million square feet, Panchshil Business Park is strategically located just off the arterial Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Phase I spread over 1.1 million square feet was developed by Panchshil Realty and sold to Cummins for its India headquarters.

Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, said, "I am delighted to announce the commissioning of Phase II of Panchshil Business Park and am pleased to welcome our occupier-partners. The strong leasing success for our office spaces at Panchshil Business Park and the continued uptake of our projects by marquee corporate occupiers, coupled with the keen interest in our upcoming projects indicates the continued attractiveness and resilience of the Pune office market and the superior Panchshil offering. This trend pretty much mirrors the significant traction seen in the recent past in some key office markets in the country. We expect leasing activity and occupier-demand for our pipeline and current offerings to continue to remain buoyant and robust in the coming months too."

Key highlights of Panchshil Business Park include:

Panchshil Office Parks

Panchshil Realty's office portfolio in Pune comprises over 17.5 million square feet of landmark projects like EON Free Zone, World Trade Centre, Business Bay and the International Convention Centre and, its campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, UBS and Vodafone among many others.

Panchshil's Businesses – Key Highlights

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com

Panchshil_Office_Parks_Logo

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419775/Panchshil_Office_Parks_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419783/PBP.jpg

 

