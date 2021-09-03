Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 03 Settembre 2021
22:34
comunicato stampa

Panchshil Realty Logs Record Sales Across Its Residential Portfolio In Pune

03 settembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Limited Inventory of Spacious, Ready-To-Move-In, Premium Homes and Branded Residences; Buyers' Preference for Large Homes Drive Strong Demand

PUNE, India, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty, one of India's leading luxury real estate developers today announced that it has logged one of its strongest years on record in the sales of its high-end residential portfolio of homes in Pune.

Sharing his perspective on the strong sales uptick, Mr. Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty said: "Over the last 18 months, we've seen phenomenal sales growth across our residential segment on the back of extremely strong demand from Mumbai.

"The lifestyle changes set in motion by the pandemic have significantly changed and shaped buyers' preferences. Home buyers are now seeking more spacious homes with enough individual space for each family member including the flexibility of being able to work from home. There is an increased focus on well-being and wellness that larger living spaces offer."

"There is a very limited supply of ready-to-move-in premium homes with areas above 2000 square feet like Panchshil typically offers. This, coupled with the fact that all our one-of-a-kind, premium homes and branded residences come with abundant community spaces and a range of lifestyle facilities and amenities, has contributed to this strong uptick in sales growth," he added.

This spectacular sales growth was achieved despite various challenges posed by the pandemic including a sharp increase in the cost of key materials like steel, cement, aluminium and copper used as inputs in construction. To offset this massive hike in input costs, home prices were increased only by 10% to 12%.

Panchshil offers a one-stop solution to take care of all needs including leasing, buyers, especially find the purchase of a Panchshil home to be a very strong proposition overall.

Panchshil's award-winning residential portfolio includes:

Panchshil TowersyoopuneYOO Villas PuneTrump Towers PuneEon Waterfront

Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcXHHnquwPA

PANCHSHIL'S BUSINESSES

ResidentialCommercialHospitality

ABOUT PANCHSHIL REALTY

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com.

Disclaimers: The pictures, images are for representative purposes only. The elevation and visuals are proposed and indicative and are subject to change. For more detailed disclaimers relating to each project, please click here.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcXHHnquwPAPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607748/Panchshil_Realty_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607749/Panchshil_Realty_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607750/Panchshil_Realty_3_Infographic.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607751/Panchshil_Realty_4_Infographic.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607752/Panchshil_Realty_5_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042836/Panchshil_Realty_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

