Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 10:12
Pantum Accelerating its European Market Expansion, Launches Laser Printer with Speeds of 40 Pages per Minute

18 marzo 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges for users around the world, is set to rapidly expand its European commercial network in 2021. The company will release the high-end BP5100 series and BM 5100 series, which achieve astounding printing speeds of 40 pages per minute (PPM), while also launching on-the-ground after-sales services in Spain.

Pantum-Full Product Line

In the European market, Pantum will launch the following printer models:

These models are particularly suited to home printing, remote work, education, and government office scenarios. Not only do they boast seamless one-step driver installation, WiFi-Direct, mobile printing, and other convenient functions, they are also compact, durable, and exquisitely designed, meeting the printing needs of most consumers. Pantum will first focus on the key markets of Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe, before expanding its business coverage to other areas in the region.

To support its rapid business expansion, Pantum is strengthening its European warehousing logistics network and customer services. Its main warehouse, located in the Netherlands, will serve as its logistics hub. Pantum has also forged strong distributor and wholesaler partnerships in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Romania and Turkey. Meanwhile, it has also established an after-sales service center in Spain and France, cooperating with local partners to provide fast and efficient services to the country's customers. As Pantum moves forward in its expansion strategy, it will implement even more marketing, sales, and service activities.

2021, a pivotal year of Pantum, marks the beginning of an ambitious European strategy, driven by the company's success in other international markets. With its extensive R&D expertise, Pantum presides over a rich product portfolio, being capable of meeting wide-ranging customer demands. As it powers forward in its global expansion, Pantum is committed to delivering even greater values to more users around the world.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is also bringing greater values to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

For further information, please contact:

EuropeMr. Jack HaoEuropean Sales ManagerMobile: +86 15916279793Email: jack.hao@pantum.com

SpainMr. José Ballesteros Regional Manager Iberica(+34) 670439744joseballesteros@pantum.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458029/image.jpg  

