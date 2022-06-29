Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 09:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:45 Banca Popolare Sondrio, nel nuovo piano 550 mln dividendi al 2025

09:20 Caldo record con temperature bollenti, ecco fino a quando: le previsioni

08:56 Sigfrido Ranucci: "Indagine minacce? Credo sia atto dovuto"

08:40 Ucraina, nuovi raid e missili Russia: vittime

08:05 Torino, fermata la banda delle 'spaccate' - Video

07:50 Ucraina, Johnson: "Se Putin fosse stato una donna non avrebbe fatto questa guerra"

07:41 Roma, scontri 2011: arrestato ad Atene militante anarchico ricercato

07:13 Caldo record sull'Italia, oggi bollino rosso in 19 città e domani saranno 22

23:53 Fedez e J-Ax fanno ballare Milano con 'Love Mi'

23:06 Ius Scholae, la legge sulla cittadinanza arriva in Aula

22:23 Assalto a Capitol Hill, "Trump voleva raggiungere manifestanti"

22:08 Caso Epstein, 20 anni di carcere per Ghislaine Maxwell

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Pantum Launches New 3-in-1 Monochrome Laser Printer Series M7310 with Enhanced Connectivity and Printing Capability

29 giugno 2022 | 06.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHUHAI, China, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges around the world, announced a new monochrome laser printer series M7310 equipped with upgraded features to help enhance productivity for office workers. The new line-up is mainly suited for enterprises, government organizations, and it expands Pantum's high-end series by providing customers with additional options and a better printing experience.

All models of the new series boast convenient and quick printing, scanning and photocopying. The new M7310 series inherits all the robust functionality and smart features from the high-end Pantum 4S series predecessors while leveraging Pantum's pioneering technologies to further improve efficiency and connectivity to help businesses speed up their workflow.

The difference from the previous multi-function model, and also the innovation, is that M7310 series optimizes the flatbed scanning function, enabling users to combine multiple scans into one single file and export with one click, saving time for merging the digital pages manually afterwards. In addition, the new models support 5G and 2.4G Wi-Fi, giving faster wireless transfer speeds while strengthening anti-interference capabilities to enhance operational stability.

Moreover, the new M7310 achieves 33ppm when printing A4-sized paper. Powered by Auto Duplex Printing and a 3.5-inch touch display, it can help users get jobs done with tap-and-swipe ease. It also features a confidential print function for enhanced protection of privacy and important documents.

With sustainability in mind, all the new series also showcase Pantum's eco-friendly design. The solution, that separates the printer's drum unit and toner cartridge, can boost the longevity of the drum unit, enabling users to reduce waste footprint and minimize the impact on the environment.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

For any media inquiries, please contact: info@pantum.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849949/Pantum_New_Arrival_M7310_Series.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza toner cartridges around new line up laser printer stampante
Vedi anche
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
News to go
Traffico di droga dal Sudamerica, 19 arresti
News to go
Autostrade, aumento del pedaggio in arrivo
News to go
Nato, vertice a Madrid
News to go
Draghi: "Uniti con l'Ucraina"
News to go
Covid, frode in forniture kit sierologici: sequestrati 9 milioni di euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza