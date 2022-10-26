Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:57
comunicato stampa

Papaya Global Teams Up With J.P. Morgan to Deliver Global Payroll Payments at Remarkable Speed

26 ottobre 2022 | 08.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Papaya now delivers payroll processing at a fraction of the time compared with other providers serving international workforces, regardless of an employee's geographic location with support from J.P. Morgan's payments products and solutions along with other recent strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the leading global people management platform for the remote working era and already known as a payroll technology innovator, has announced today that it is now poised to further extend international payments through cutting edge technology with the integration of J.P. Morgan's payment processing products and solutions that could transform Papaya's global payroll enabling clients with fast, seamless, compliant and secure payments delivery to any region for companies that have global workforces.

The new coverage capabilities of Papaya further extends its market leadership position in offering international payroll. Papaya's recent acquisition of payment remittance technology company Azimo gives Papaya extensive international payroll payments coverage in more than 100 countries. With J.P. Morgan payment processing products and solutions, Papaya's fully automated and transparent software solution now surpasses previous limitations to securely and visibly enact payroll and payments, creating a more consumer-like experience for employees.

"We believe this partnership coupled with our extensive licensing enables the Papaya Global platform to deliver payments at unmatched velocity compared with other market solutions," said Eynat Guez, Papaya CEO and co-founder. "The future of payroll hinges on employee expectations and the future of work is remote. Teaming up with J.P. Morgan, Papaya's platform and innovative solutions are empowering companies to pay workers no matter where they are. Organizations can hire and then pay the best global talent without any restrictions, which results in higher levels of satisfaction for both employers and employees. Papaya is pioneering payroll and payments to match the expectations and business needs of a remote and global workforce." 

"We're delighted to have worked with Papaya Global over many months to refine this solution, and we're now very happy to extend our payments products as they look to create a fast and seamless payroll processing experience for their clients," said Efrat Laor, Head of J.P. Morgan Israel Corporate Banking.

Papaya Global powers global hiring by enabling people, payroll, and payment management for organizations in over 160 countries. When companies want to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance engagement, and optimize employee experience at the same time - they call Papaya Global. Papaya's automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to ongoing management and cross-border payments. The platform is customizable to all business requirements, integrates with existing HRIS management tools, and uses intelligent technology to ensure compliance and eliminate errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending, and providing real-time business intelligence. Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, Singapore, and Melbourne. http://www.papayaglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908188/Papaya_Global___2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/papaya-global-teams-up-with-jp-morgan-to-deliver-global-payroll-payments-at-remarkable-speed-301659036.html

