Martedì 01 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:55
Parallel Wireless Brings Largest Ecosystem of Leading-Edge Open RAN Partners to MWC Barcelona 2022

01 febbraio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Future of RAN is Open with the most mature All G Open RAN ecosystem of partners including Comba Telecom, GigaTera Communications, Evenstar, Supermicro, Advantech, HPe, Dell, Intel, Juniper Networks, Red Hat, Athonet, and more

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based O-RAN Alliance compliant, cloud-native Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, has created the largest ecosystem of partners, and plans to demonstrate the latest innovations in Open RAN technology at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran in Hall 5, booth 5C61 from February 28 – March 3, 2022.   

Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) has gained tremendous momentum over the past few years and will continue to do so in 2022 and beyond.  According to Dell'Oro Group, cumulative Open RAN revenue from 2020 to 2025 could be as high as $15 billion, with Open RAN revenues accounting for more than 10% of the overall RAN market by 2025. 5G technology adoption and enabling network deployments and upgrades at lower costs are driving more operators to choose an Open RAN approach for their network architecture.

As Open RAN deployments take off the ecosystem of partners in every aspect of the network from radio, server, RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC), the core and more is set to expand. Open RAN drives greater vendor diversity and supply chain security. With interoperable hardware and software Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are getting the most flexible, easily scalable, cost-efficient networks, enabling state-of-the-art broadband communications.

Our broad ecosystem of best-in-class partners includes:

Together with a best-in-class broad ecosystem of partners, Parallel Wireless can enable MNOs to deploy leading edge networks, while reducing costs and complexity and growing revenues. Parallel Wireless has deployed Open RAN networks with operators from across the globe such as Axiata Group, IpT, Vodafone, Etisalat, Millicom, BT EE and many more.

The Future of RAN is Open is the Parallel Wireless theme for this year's event. Visit us in Hall 5, Booth 5C61, to experience the power of Open RAN and wireless innovation.

And be sure to join Eugina Jordan, VP of Marketing at Parallel Wireless as she will be a keynote speaker on Wednesday, March 2nd as part of the MWC 22 5G Connect Theme, session titled, "Open RAN: The Next Step".

And Zahid Ghadialy, Senior Director Technology and Innovation Strategy at Parallel Wireless will be participating on the panel session on Monday, February 28th to discuss, "Open RAN: A Vision of 5G and The Future of 6G".

We look forward to seeing you soon in Barcelona!

Keith Johnson, President at Parallel Wireless said "The telecom industry is demanding networks that are open and flexible so that they can reduce deployment and maintenance costs yet maintain quality of service. We are pleased to be working with a broad, open ecosystem of disaggregated RAN solutions using vendor-neutral hardware and software-defined technology based on open interfaces and community-developed standards. The Future of RAN is Open, and we are excited to lead the transformation in the wireless industry."

About Parallel WirelessParallel Wireless ALL G (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform has been deployed with global Mobile Network Operators from across six continents and forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedInand Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004727/PW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg 

in Evidenza