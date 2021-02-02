Parallel Wireless is the First Vendor to Power TIP's OpenRAN Community Lab in Indonesia

Most mature 2G 3G 4G Open RAN to help Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo, XL Axiata, and Smartfren deploy Open RAN in Indonesia

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's only 2G 3G 4G 5G O-RAN-compliant Open RAN macro solution for rural and urban connectivity, today announced that it is the first Open RAN software vendor to power Open RAN initiatives at the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) newly launched Community Lab in Indonesia.

Because mobile phones are the main tool used to access the internet in Indonesia, mobile phone penetration has surged from 20 percent in 2005 to over 80 percent today. While the subscriber demand for data is increasing exponentially, the ability for customers to pay for their increased consumption is limited. As a result, the pressure for regional MNOs to lower cost per GB is stronger than ever.

Mobile operators in Indonesia are looking for new architectures such as Open RAN to commoditize the hardware, open up RAN interfaces to avoid vendor lock-in, mix and match software and hardware, and implement software functionalities to deliver network reliability and quality of experience at much lower deployment cost.

In line with the Indonesian government's goal to become one of the most digitally advanced countries in Southeast Asia, TIP's Community Lab will help Indonesian mobile operators test and use OpenRAN-based technology as leverage to their business to have greater buying power as they continue shaping the telecom ecosystem, innovation, and industry's future in the region to better support their diversified customer base across 4G today and 5G tomorrow.

This Community Lab represents a new ecosystem for Open RAN deployments with:

TIP is a leading proponent of Open RAN driving industry innovation to reduce deployment cost and avoid vendor lock-in.

Parallel Wireless's ALL G cloud-native O-RAN-based solution has shown very strong performance, quality of service, and cost benefits for operators worldwide with:

The announcement today follows an ongoing commitment from TIP to test and deploy OpenRAN technology across the globe. The worldwide efforts include PlugFests, development of reference designs, and conducting trials and deployments for over four years.

Supporting Quotes

Attilio Zani, Executive Director, TIP, said, "The TIP Community Lab in Indonesia exemplifies TIP's collaborative approach. It brings together a range of industry leading companies and organizations, like Parallel Wireless, alongside policy makers and universities to accelerate the development of new disaggregated, interoperable, and standards-based solutions that will benefit all stakeholders. We are delighted to have Parallel Wireless's support for our first Community Lab in Southeast Asia."

Keith Johnson, Chief Operation Officer, Parallel Wireless, said, "The telecom industry is demanding networks that are open and flexible in order to reduce deployment and maintenance cost. We are pleased to be working with TIP to enable an open ecosystem of disaggregated RAN solutions based on open interfaces and O-RAN standards and to be the first Open RAN vendor to power the TIP Community Lab in Indonesia with Open RAN for leading mobile operators in the region."

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G O-RAN software platform forms an open, secure and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are engaged with over 50 global MNOs and have been recognized with over 74 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world's population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com

