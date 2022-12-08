PARAMOUNT+ ARRIVES IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA, AND SWITZERLAND, CONCLUDING A YEAR OF GLOBAL EXPANSION

Global and Local Stars Like Dani Levy and the Cast of THE SHEIK, plus STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS' Anson Mount and 1883's Marc Rissmann Celebrated the Launch During an Exclusive Launch Event in Berlin

Following Last Week's Launch In France and Today's Launch In Germany, Austria And Switzerland, Paramount+ Is Now Available in 45 Markets Globally

BERLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), launches today in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria with thousands of hours of entertainment, following the launch of the service in France on December 1st, and establishing a year of global expansion as the service is now live in 45 markets.

To celebrate its latest launch, Paramount rolled out its iconic Blue Carpet at the UCI Luxe in Berlin and hosted an unforgettable event featuring a first look at some of Paramount+'s premium content. Global and local stars gathered together for this exclusive event, including STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS' star Anson Mount, 1883's Marc Rissmann, Dani Levy and the Cast of THE SHEIK, plus Cast Members of GERMANY SHORE and the entire SPOTLIGHT cast. During the event, it was also announced that Season 2 of YELLOWJACKETS will debut this March across multiple markets globally.

The streaming service provides a broad slate for the whole family, spanning new and exclusive Paramount+ originals, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from Paramount's world-renowned brands and production studios, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME® and the Smithsonian Channel™, offering the best from international exclusive titles and local content.

In addition to eagerly anticipated critically-acclaimed series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS as well as US drama YELLOWSTONE and its prequel 1883, global series that will become available on Paramount+ in Germany, Switzerland and Austria include SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER, telling the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and destructive unicorns; THE OFFER, based on Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making "The Godfather," THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, which follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and TULSA KING, with Sylvester Stallone playing the role of Dwight "The General" Manfredi just after he is released from a 25-year prison sentence and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was recently greenlit for a second season.

Additionally, Paramount+ will be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment releases, including "Top Gun: Maverick," which will arrive on the service on December 22nd.

Paramount+ is investing in local content and talent, with an unrivalled line-up of German originals, such as DER SCHEICH (The Sheik) (December 22nd), SPOTLIGHT (December 8th), the successful Nickelodeon series about the talented acting, dancing, and singing students at the Berlin School of Arts, and SIMON BECKETT'S CHEMISTRY OF DEATH (January 2023), a gripping crime series based on the acclaimed best-selling novels, among others.

Marco Nobili, EVP and International GM of Paramount+, commented: "There is no doubt 2022 has been the year of global expansion for Paramount+. With the latest launch in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and France last week, we are now streaming in key markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia and soon in India. With our unbeatable content offering to entertain the entire family, deployed across such a vast footprint, we are well-positioned to continue our momentum in 2023."

DER SCHEICH. The award-winning filmmaker Dani Levy tells the story of a one-of-a-kind con artist. In eight episodes, family man Ringo (Björn Meyer) reinvents himself and conquers the Zurich financial world as the illegitimate son of a billionaire Arab dynasty - with nothing but a bunch of fanciful stories and a fake bank statement for $8 billion. Ringo's wife Carla (Petra Schmidt-Schaller) simultaneously gets caught up in a dangerous web of lies, money and greed herself.

Sixth season of SPOTLIGHT the successful Nickelodeon series about the talented acting, dancing, and singing students at the Berlin School of Arts. In this season, the familiar cast grows to include new students and is supported as always by guest stars from TV, music, and the world of influencers, such as singers Lotte and Madeline Juno, TikTok stars JulesBoringLife and Twenty4Tim, and entrepreneur, choreographer and author Nikeata Thompson.

SIMON BECKETT'S CHEMISTRY OF DEATH (January 2023), a gripping crime series based on the acclaimed best-selling novels about forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter. Hunter, who gave up his police career after a stroke of fate, is looking for peace and quiet as a family doctor in the English countryside. But when a body is discovered in the woods, the local police ask him to help. The British-German cast includes Harry Treadaway as Dr. David Hunter, German-French actress Jeanne Goursaud and German actor Hardy Krüger Jr.

The eco-cyber thriller series A THIN LINE (early 2023) revolves around young twin sisters Anna (Saskia Rosendahl) and Benni (Hanna Hilsdorf), who use all digital tools at their disposal to bring crimes against the environment to light. When their hack into a government server leads to a police raid, the introverted Anna is arrested while the charismatic Benni disappears. Shortly after, Anna receives a visit from the head of a police unit (Peter Kurth) against cybercrime. When he reveals to her that Benni is part of a radical new terrorist group that is carrying out violent attacks against politicians and businesses, Anna must decide which side to take.

The series KOHLRABENSCHWARZ (in 2023) based on the mystery audiodrama series of the same name. Actor Michael Kessler, who came up with the idea together with author Tommy Krappweis, again takes on the lead role of newly divorced psychologist Stefan Schwab, who has retreated to the tranquil foothills of the Alps. But contrary to his plans, he finds no peace, as all of a sudden ancient legends seem to have awakened there: Children disappear, "sinners" are murdered, archaic legends come true.

In addition to a broad selection of international reality shows, Paramount+ will also launch exclusive German reality highlights starting in December. On December 15th, Paramount+ will premiere new episodes of the popular MTV reality format GERMANY SHORE, formerly known as Reality Shore. The party-hungry reality stars spare no conflict, no physical contact and pull out all the stops as they party and fight in sunny Croatia. Crazy challenges push the reality stars to their limits and bond them together as a family, as the emotions run wild.

There is also a wide variety of kids and family content, such as BIG NATE, a new animated series about a sixth-grade kid who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world; PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE as well as the 217 episodes of the series, including new exclusive episodes from season 9; movie highlights SECRET HEADQUARTERS, starring Owen Wilson, and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2; the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY; the reboot of the RUGRATS and THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER, a new mixed media series of live action and animation, based on the historic Nickelodeon animated series.Paramount+ also offers a library of the most loved kids and family franchises like "SpongeBob SquarePants,""PAW Patrol" and many more.

Paramount+ originals include TULSA KING, starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia capo just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma; THE OFFER, a limited series based on Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making "The Godfather;" with Miles Teller, Matthew Goode and Juno Temple; 1883, Taylor Sheridan's highly anticipated "Yellowstone" prequel that follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, featuring German star Marc Rissmann; 1923, also from Sheridan, features Helen Mirren and Harrison Fordin the next instalment of the "Yellowstone" origin story that introduces a new generation of the Dutton family and explores the early twentieth century; and HALO, a series based on the iconic Xbox franchise that dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Additionally, Paramount+ is the destination for "Star Trek" fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The service features STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, which follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself; and STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, which is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan-favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY,Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Exclusive highlights from SHOWTIME® include AMERICAN GIGOLO, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film; SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER, telling the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and destructive unicorns, Uber; and THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, based on the novel and iconic film of the same name, following an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution.

These join the premium international scripted Paramount+ originals produced in association with independent production companies in various international markets. In addition to the German scripted slate, previously announced scripted originals from around the world that will become available in 2023 include SEXY BEAST and A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, from the UK; BOSÉ from Latin America and Spain; SINALOA'S FIRST LADY and ONE MUST DIE from Mexico.

Starting today, Paramount+ in Germany, Switzerland and Austria will become available online at https://paramountplus.de , on mobile devices and a wide range of connected TV devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, Roku and more.Users will be able to sign up at the price of € 7.99 or CHF 12 after a 7-day trial period. Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria on December 8. Through this agreement, Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema will have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost, and the Paramount+ app will launch on Sky Q. In French-speaking Switzerland, Paramount+ will be exclusively distributed via Canal+ as part of the offers CANAL+ Famille, CANAL+ Ciné Séries and CANAL+ La Totale.

About Paramount+ Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, the Caribbean, France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and South Korea.

