Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:15 Ucraina, Biden: "Tregua? Putin cerca un po' di ossigeno"

19:11 Meloni vede Weber, Fdi lavora ad alleanza con Ppe: "Voto 2024 per cambiare tutto"

19:03 Curva Nord della Lazio chiusa un turno per cori razzisti

18:56 Grilli in polvere, luci e ombre

18:19 dj Aniceto: "Madame a Sanremo presa in giro a chi ha creduto a vaccini"

18:18 Salvini, rapinato il figlio: autori incastrati grazie a un negoziante

18:08 Balsamo: "Omicidio Mattarella, serve una Commissione d'inchiesta'

18:00 Abruzzo senza neve, crollo prenotazioni a Natale: allarme degli albergatori

17:30 Ucraina, Podolyak: "Tregua russa? Tenete l'ipocrisia per voi"

17:25 Sanremo 2023, Al Bano tra gli ospiti? Lui non nega: "Vediamo se riesco ad esserci"

16:57 Frana a Luino, massi da costone roccioso: evacuate 11 famiglie

16:44 Covid, Vaia: "Varianti? Italia per ora ben protetta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Parascript Adds A New Patent To Its Portfolio - Methods and Systems for Signature Verification

05 gennaio 2023 | 17.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parascript, a Colorado-based company dedicated to creating AI-powered solutions for document processing automation, has been awarded a patent (US 11521428 B1) on December 6th, 2022. The patent is for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification.

Parascript's patent for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification can help companies that wish to validate individuals' identities through signature verification. The proposed methods capture a signature image or a signature trajectory on a digital pad where it is then verified by comparing to a reference signature. The reference signature may be available in the form of an image or a trajectory collected during the process of signing on a pen-enabled device. The patent describes several use cases of identity verification: identity verification for remote access to services, identity verification in self-service kiosks, automated in-person identity verification, and the encoding of signature biometrics on IDs, credit cards, etc. Below are some of possible use cases.

Parascript's Methods and Systems for Signature Verification enables high accuracy automatic signature verification for identity verification. Innovative machine learning technologies allow for simultaneous processing of signatures presented in different forms (trajectory or image) without converting them to the same input type. This eliminates limitations that impeded the use of automatic signature verification for identity verification purposes, and it enhances the accuracy of signature verification.

Parascript's software saves companies over $1 billion annually. Parascript state-of-the-art software incorporates proprietary AI technologies to provide robust data capture solutions that bring the highest levels of accuracy when processing documents. With over three decades of experience applying AI to solve complex problems, Parascript can automate document-oriented processes in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats, drastically reducing human involvement. Parascript has automated the postal industry, mortgage, payment processing, and hundreds of other processes.

CONTACT: Maria Komiyama, maria.komiyama@parascript.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962748/Parascript_Logo_Vertical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/parascript-adds-a-new-patent-to-its-portfolio---methods-and-systems-for-signature-verification-301712758.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification has been awarded document processing automation Parascript Adds
Vedi anche
News to go
Qatargate, Borrell: "Corruzione non resterà impunita"
News to go
Covid, Germania chiederà test per chi arriva da Cina
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate calze della Befana taroccate
News to go
Controlli Nas in strutture per anziani
News to go
Rc auto, nel 2023 scattano aumenti
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan a Putin: "Cessate fuoco unilaterale per la pace"
Ratzinger, benedizione di Bergoglio fra gli applausi dei 50mila in piazza - Video
News to go
Benedetto XVI, migliaia di fedeli ai funerali del Papa emerito
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni per la settimana
News to go
Calcio, prima sconfitta della stagione per il Napoli contro l'Inter
Benedetto XVI, papa Francesco in sedia a rotelle ai funerali - Video
Benedetto XVI, l'applauso e il Vangelo aperto sulla bara - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza