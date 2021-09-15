Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:37
comunicato stampa

Park Place Technologies Acquires the Hardware Maintenance and Data Migration Assets from Congruity360

15 settembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New assets will enhance Park Place's Professional Services globally and expand offerings for enterprise customers

CLEVELAND and NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of specific assets of Congruity360. Norwell, Massachusetts-based Congruity360 provides global, vendor-agnostic, IT Management services.

Park Place will acquire Congruity360's third-party maintenance business, data migration services businesses and new hardware sales offerings. Congruity360 will maintain ownership of its information governance and software business.

"When we acquired Curvature late last year, it greatly strengthened Park Place's hardware maintenance and professional services capabilities.  The Curvature acquisition created a significant and meaningful competitor to OEM data center maintenance.  Additionally, it greatly enhanced our professional services capabilities.  Congruity360 mirrors that model with a nice slate of maintenance clients and a dynamic and growing data migration business that will add another layer to our professional services capabilities," said Chris Adams, Park Place President and CEO.

Gartner reports that because data migration projects can involve multiple systems and are time-consuming, nearly 50 percent of all such projects will exceed budget or be detrimental to the business. Park Place's Professional Services solutions will incorporate Congruity360's data migration practice to efficiently and cost-effectively consult, manage and carry out the largest and most complex data migrations, regardless of OEM and VAR.

"The Congruity360 team understands data, understands workflow, and understands compliance and security," said Brian Davidson, Congruity360 CEO. "We are experts in moving petabytes of storage data for Fortune 500 companies. We help plan and strategize for moves involving Cloud, on-prem and hybrid storage platforms, meeting the biggest challenges that CIOs and CEOs face when migrating data today. We own the process from end to end; we can augment internal teams or provide knowledge transfer for new infrastructure in the environment with unmatched speed and efficiency."

This is Park Place's second acquisition in 2021 and 18th acquisition since 2016.

ABOUT PARK PLACEPark Place Technologies is a global IT infrastructure and solutions provider with a unique portfolio (of resources and services) designed to streamline the monitoring and management of digital environments.

Our DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support & Optimize) approach increases infrastructure visibility and control by integrating IT management at the hardware, network, OS, and application levels.  Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity™ software and Curvature Hardware sales.

For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

MEDIA CONTACTSPark Place Technologies Contacts:Jennifer Deutsch, Chief Marketing Officerjdeutsch@parkplacetechnologies.com 440-991-3105

Michael Miller, Global Content and Communications Managermmiller@parkplacetechnologies.com 440-683-9426

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512023/Park_Place_Technologies_Logo.jpg

