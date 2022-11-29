Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:58 Milano, 21 Wol diventa 21 House of Stories e apre seconda struttura sui Navigli

15:53 Influenza, Bertolaso: "Al momento ci preoccupa più del Covid"

15:51 Qatar 2022, Iran-Stati Uniti: uno scontro che viene da lontano

15:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.344 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 2.248 nuovi casi

15:26 A Milano confronto sulla tecnologia per migliorare la sicurezza antincendio

15:15 Senato, ritirato emendamento per invio armi a Ucraina

15:12 Covid oggi in Sardegna, 822 contagi e un morto: bollettino 29 novembre

15:10 Ischia, Camillo e Andrea e gli altri 'angeli del fango'

15:09 Manovra 2023, obbligo Pos solo dai 60 euro

14:47 Frana Ischia, "rabbia sul web: quasi 8 su 10 contro condoni"

14:45 Egitto, Zaki: "Processo rinviato al 28 febbraio"

14:35 Copasir, in pole Guerini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES HIRES HYUNE HAND AS PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING, CHIEF OF STAFF

29 novembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Hand brings nearly 30 years of corporate data information and technology experience.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, has hired Hyune Hand as President, Sales and Marketing, and Chief of Staff. Hand brings more than 27 years of experience in broader technology and corporate data information. She has been successful in several different business models, including identity management, imaging content, and data content. Fluent in English, Korean and Portuguese, Hand has experience managing globally dispersed, operationally intensive businesses across more than 100 countries.

As President, Sales and Marketing, Chief of Staff, Hyune's primary responsibilities include driving strategic growth in Park Place's Sales and Marketing functions and working closely with President and CEO Chris Adams as Chief of Staff to drive other essential projects for the company.

"Hyune's proven success -- managing customer portfolios, retaining an install base, and strategizing revenue growth -- gives us full confidence in her future with Park Place," Adams said. "Hyune adds an impressive leadership dynamic and skill set to our leadership team. Given her impressive background and talents, Hyune will be a key player in our mission to be the premier data center and networking optimization firm in the world."

Since 2019, Hyune has served as Sr. VP of Customer Engagement for Neustar, a Transunion company. At Neustar, her responsibilities included Deepening customer relationships to longer-term relationships, slowing attrition and driving increased revenue.

Hand said she is excited to join Park Place as the company continues to assert its leadership, innovation, and focus on customer experience.

"I'm humbled and honored that I have this incredible opportunity and role at Park Place," she said. "I'm bringing operational experience and customer discipline to serve our team and our customers. I'm also bringing an innate passion to win so we can collaborate and work with teams to unlock our optimal potential and collectively create a strategic plan that will position PPT for global growth. I am excited to immerse in Park Place's culture and contribute to its innovations and client success."

Hand also served as CEO of Agility Recovery Solutions and Sr. VP and GM of Commercial Segments for DigitalGlobe Inc. She holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers and our fully staffed, 24x7x365 Enterprise Operations Center, we offer a robust portfolio of IT solutions to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance. Our services include third-party data center hardware maintenance, professional services, infrastructure managed services, network performance monitoring and hardware sales. Through our unique and fully integrated DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) approach, customers enjoy streamlined infrastructure monitoring and management, cost efficiencies, less chaos, and faster mean-time-to-resolution – ultimately providing the freedom to think bigger. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software™and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

Park Place Technologies Media Contacts

Jennifer Deutsch| Chief Marketing Officer

Main 877-778-8707 | Direct 440-991-3105

Michael Miller| Director of Global Communications

Main 877-778-8707 | Direct 734-945-6359

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956919/Hyune_Hand.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512023/Park_Place_Technologies_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/park-place-technologies-hires-hyune-hand-as-president-of-sales-and-marketing-chief-of-staff-301688833.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES HIRES HYUNE HAND AS president president presidente marketing
Vedi anche
New to go
Ucraina, senatore russo: "Parole Papa inaccettabili"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Chiara indicazione su priorità d'azione"
News to go
Auto, ripartono gli incentivi
News to go
Calderoli: "Vanno ricreate Province con elezione diretta"
News to go
Frana Ischia, aperto fascicolo per disastro colposo
News to go
Covid in Cina, ancora proteste contro i lockdown
News to go
Trasporti e servizi, sciopero 2 dicembre 2022
News to go
Saman Abbas, estratto il corpo a Novellara
News to go
Coldiretti: +31% allarmi alimentari: 80% su cibi importati
News to go
Sanità, medici e sanitari in piazza il 15 dicembre a difesa Ssn
News to go
Manovra, bozza approda in Parlamento: 16 capitoli e 156 articoli
News to go
Qatar 2022, mondiale finito per portiere Camerun Onana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza