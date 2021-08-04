Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 13:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:35 Tokyo 2020, Italia flop a squadre: delusione volley

13:33 Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, in campo anche Fbi ed Europol

13:29 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 4 agosto

13:15 Pennacchi, domani i funerali nella cattedrale di Latina

13:05 Covid, Oms: "Oltre 200 mln di contagi da inizio pandemia entro una settimana"

12:50 Pellegrini eletta membro Cio: "Ho rotto tanto le balle agli atleti italiani..." - Video

12:40 Tokyo 2020, pallanuoto: Italia-Serbia 6-10 e Settebello fuori

12:36 Covid oggi India, 42.625 contagi e 562 morti

12:30 Green pass Italia, authocode non ricevuto: come ottenerlo

12:15 Covid oggi Toscana, 765 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 4 agosto

12:11 Tokyo 2020, Cassani: "Oro ciclismo su pista emozione da far piangere"

11:53 Italia oro nel ciclismo su pista alle Olimpiadi, Moser: "Fantastici"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Fully Transformed Into Singapore's First 'Garden-in-a-Hotel', Following A S$45-Million Refurbishment

04 agosto 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a S$45-million overhaul, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, owned by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has completed its transformation into Singapore's first 'Garden-in-a-Hotel', establishing the property as one of the country's most ecologically focused and innovative hotels.

Logo

 

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Melvin Lim, General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, shared, "The PARKROYAL COLLECTION brand was created to champion sustainability and living responsibly, promote iconic architecture and design, as well as embrace wellness and lifestyle. We have certainly taken these up many notches as we reflect upon our multiple initiatives and achievements." 

A Collection of Eclectic Facts:

ICONIC DESIGN

SUSTAINABILITY

WELLNESS & LIFESTYLE

Room rate starts from S$228++ per person. For more information, please visit www.panpacific.com/marinabay.

Please click here to access 'A Collection of Eclectic Facts' and Hotel Fact Sheet. Please click hereto access our Virtual Tour video and here for our Hotel's high-resolution images.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582998/PARKROYAL_COLLECTION_Marina_Bay_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582999/PARKROYAL_COLLECTION_Marina_Bay_Singapore.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Ambiente Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Singapore's First Garden in a Hotel first Garden in a Hotel transformation Singapore's first
Vedi anche
Tokyo 2020
Pellegrini eletta membro Cio: "Ho rotto tanto le balle agli atleti italiani..." - Video
News to go
Vaccino covid, verso terza dose in diversi paesi
News to go
Blitz dei Nas negli stabilimenti balneari, uno su tre irregolare
News to go
Amministrative 2021, si vota il 3 e 4 ottobre
Olimpiadi
Tokyo 2020, Tamberi atterra a Fiumicino: applausi e abbracci - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, crolla il tasso di positività
News to go
Incentivi auto, bonus in arrivo anche per l'usato
News to go
Pochi soldi, frenata per le vacanze degli europei
News to go
Consob, aumenta la ricchezza degli italiani
News to go
Confcommercio, 2,5 milioni di giovani in meno al lavoro tra 2000 e 2019
News to go
Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, indaga anche antiterrorismo
News to go
Sardegna a rischio zona gialla, terapie intensive al 10%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza