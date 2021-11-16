Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:09
Patrick Mouratoglou, The World's Most Influential Tennis Coach, Partners With HALO Hydration

16 novembre 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The most influential coach in the world of tennis joins an elite roster of professional athletes, celebrities and prominent investors respected and admired worldwide in HALO Hydration's mission to revolutionize the hydration industry with its better-for-you, low-sugar hydration innovation. 

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Mouratoglou, long-time coach of tennis legend Serena Williams, mentor of ATP No.3 Stefanos Tsitispas and WTA No. 23 Coco Gauff, and Founder and Chair of the Mouratoglou Academy, the world's No.1 tennis academy, announced his investment and partnership with HALO Hydration, a next generation creator of the best-tasting, best-for-you, electrolyte drink mix.

HALO's mission is to hydrate elite athletes, wellness warriors and active lifestylers with premium products filled with naturally-sourced electrolytes, 72 trace minerals, vital vitamins, and powerful immune boosters.

Patrick, amiably nicknamed "The Coach," has been a long-time advocate of the importance of healthy hydration as a key part of training and recovery and will support HALO Hydration as a Global Ambassador as HALO continues to disrupt the hydration industry. Demonstrating his commitment to the platform, HALO Hydration will be the preferred hydration supplement at the Mouratoglou Academy in Nice, France, as well as Mouratoglou Tennis Centers around the world (Dubai, Costa Navarino).                            

As part of its Hydration platform roll-out, HALO launched its latest product– premium and great- tasting electrolyte powders, in July 2021, and is building robust DTC and wholesale businesses in the US and Europe. Last month, HALO commenced a system-wide rollout at US retail and online giant Walmart.                   

Speaking of the partnership, serial entrepreneur, CEO and Co-Founder, Anshuman Vohra, said – "As an avid tennis player myself, it is a huge honor to welcome Patrick to the team. HALO Hydration is blessed to have a roster of deeply revered professional athletes, celebrities and astute global investors on board. Patrick's unmatched success, coupled with his commitment to HALO's better-for-you mission, are sure to complement this already extraordinary group. I look forward to his involvement in adding to HALO Hydration's already explosive growth."      

"Anshuman and the team's vision for HALO Hydration is clear and simple: allow people to hydrate better so that they can recover faster and be at their best to perform. As a coach and entrepreneur, I'm devoted to helping others reach their full potential, and I believe that health and hydration are key elements in that process. I'm delighted to partner with such a forward-thinking team that is focused on bringing the hydration game to the next level," said The Coach.

Each all-natural powder sachet contains only 15 calories, only 1g of sugar, and is filled with naturally-sourced electrolytes, 72 bioavailable trace minerals from The Great Salt Lake, essential vitamins (including a healthy dose of Vitamin C for immunity), and other powerful immune boosters. All flavors are specifically formulated to be delicious. Female- and minority-owned, HALO is based in NYC and available in the UK on amazon.co.uk and across the US at Walmart, halohydration.com and amazon.com. HALO is working towards becoming a B Corporation, and ESG excellence is part of the mission.    

HALO is available in the UK on amazon.co.uk and across the US at Walmart, on HaloHydration.com and amazon.com.

About HALO Hydration                                          

HALO Hydration is the creator of the next-generation, best-tasting, best-for-you, electrolyte products hydrating elite athletes, wellness warriors and active lifestylers with low-sugar, all- natural premium products that elevate how they feel, perform, and recover at an optimal level.          

About Patrick Mouratoglou

Known as The Coach, Patrick Mouratoglou is one of tennis' most in-demand personalities. Mouratoglou is the owner of the Mouratoglou Academy, Europe's No.1 tennis academy. His early alumni include Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In 2013, he crossed paths with Serena Williams, helping her go from great to legendary. Together, they won 10 Grand Slam titles. He is the mentor of ATP No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and WTA No.23 Coco Gauff, and is widely regarded as the leader in tennis scouting.

In 2020, he founded UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown), a disruptive tennis league. Then, he established two Tennis Centers, in Greece and in Dubai, in partnership with some of the world's most prestigious hotels and resorts. He was also a TV Consultant for ESPN, Eurosport and Fox Asia. Driven by his passion, his determination, and a desire to give back to those who dream to reach the highest level in tennis, Mouratoglou has become the face of the tennis of tomorrow.

CONTACT: Anne Chatain, anne@halohydration.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688448/Patrick_Mouratoglou.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688447/HALO_Hydration_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza