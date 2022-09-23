Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:54 Crisanti: "Meloni non sa di cosa parla, 'zero Covid' mai applicato in Italia"

13:51 Elezioni, Mirabelli (ex Consulta): "Voto in Senato a 18enni? Omologa i due rami del Parlamento"

13:22 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 618 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 23 settembre

13:19 Terremoto, il sismologo: "4 scosse in un giorno ma nessuna correlazione tra loro"

13:10 Elezioni 2022, i leader e la scuola: cosa hanno detto (e non detto)

13:09 Ucraina, Cremlino: "Dopo referendum tentativi riconquista saranno attacchi a Russia"

12:58 Elezioni 2022, Ue: "Von der Leyen non è intervenuta su voto Italia"

12:57 Non trovano vena condannato, sospesa esecuzione in Alabama

12:49 California, dal 2027 defunti trasformati in concime

12:40 Elezioni, Unione studenti: "Voto a 18enni per il Senato? Non basta se non si è rappresentati"

12:37 Ue, Letta: "Von der Leyen? Non è pericolosa comunista, chiarirà"

12:34 Ucraina, da stupri a esecuzioni: inchiesta Onu conferma crimini guerra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Paul Boudre appointed chairman of UnitySC

23 settembre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTBONNOT, France, Sept. 23, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- UnitySC, a leading provider of metrology and inspection equipment for the semiconductor industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Boudre, former CEO of Soitec, as chairman of its board of directors.

Paul Boudre was the CEO of Soitec [EPA:SOI], a world leader in silicon-on-insulator (SOI) design and manufacturing, from September 2015 to July 2022. During that seven-year period Soitec's revenue quadrupled to reach the USD 1 billion mark. He had joined the company in 2007 as executive vice president of sales, marketing, and business development, focusing on new market opportunities and building the SOI ecosystem.

He takes the helm of UnitySC's board of directors at a pivotal time in the life of the company as it has become an indisputable reference at many wafer manufacturers and IC fabs. Beside Advanced Packaging and 3DIC metrology, UnitySC offers a full range of equipment dedicated to other types of high-end process control, most notably in un-patterned defect inspection for compound semiconductors, and transparent substrates as well as inspection of specialty devices (MEMS and power, automotive, RF), and patterned wafers at BEOL/Packaging process steps. The company announced in June 2022 a EUR 48 million funding round led by Jolt Capital, the French State (through French Tech Souveraineté, a program operated by Bpifrance) and Supernova Invest.

As a member of UnitySC's board since 2017 and of its parent company Fogale Nanotech, and given Soitec and UnitySC's sites near Grenoble, France, are located only a few kilometers apart, Paul Boudre already knows UnitySC in and out.

During his more than three decades in the global semiconductor industry, Paul Boudre spent nearly 10 years at KLA-Tencor, one of the world's top five semiconductor equipment manufacturers. He first managed the company's European operations and subsequently was named KLA's executive vice president for both the U.S. and Europe. In addition, he has managed industrial operations for IBM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Motorola Semiconductor, and Atmel. Paul Boudre also serves on the boards of directors of the Association for European NanoElectronics Activities (AENEAS) and the semiconductors company Alphawave IP Groupe.

Paul Boudre holds a graduate degree in chemistry from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie in Toulouse, France.

Contact: contact@mascaret.eu

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905653/UnitySC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paul-boudre-appointed-chairman-of-unitysc-301631471.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza appointed chairman of as chairman former CEO of Soitec appointment of Paul Boudre
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, urne aperte per referendum pro Russia
Elezioni 2022, von der Leyen: "Se Italia verso direzione difficile abbiamo strumenti"
News to go
Coldiretti, allarme rosso per i vivai
Giorgia Meloni, Pino Insegno e la citazione dal ‘Signore degli Anelli’ - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sos anidride carbonica, dopo acqua frizzante si ferma anche produzione birra
News to go
Influenza australiana, identificati 16 casi
News to go
Terremoto in Italia, terra trema da Nord a Sud
News to go
Salone Nautico, a Genova la 62esima edizione
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Si inverte curva contagi"
News to go
Vicenza, scoperta maxifrode da 600 milioni false fatturazioni
News to go
Ucraina, Ue discute approccio comune su russi in fuga
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza