Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:02 Caldo record, il meteorologo: "Durerà altre due settimane"

14:35 G7, Johnson: "A Ucraina resistenza strategica necessaria a cambiare le cose"

14:30 G7 Germania, Draghi: "Un successo, grande unità sull'Ucraina"

14:06 Covid, Minelli: "Farà vacanze con noi, prudenza ma non terrorismo mediatico"

14:00 Russia: "Stop guerra oggi se Ucraina disarma nazionalisti"

13:58 Morta annegata Mary Mara, l'attrice di 'E.R.' e 'Law & Order'

13:50 Dalle Mura Aureliane alla riva del Tevere, ecco 'Caput Mundi' gli interventi del Pnrr per Roma e Lazio

13:48 Rc auto, scatola nera: come influisce su prezzi, premi e tariffe

13:45 Covid, radiata la dottoressa no vax Balanzoni

13:40 Ucraina, Macron: "Guerra non avrà fine in prossimi mesi"

13:37 Corte Palasio, trovato morto in giardino giornalista ex sindaco Repanati

13:34 Bankitalia, cosa c'è dietro l'ipotesi di dimissioni di Visco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Pave Raises $100M Series C led by Index Ventures and Acquires Option Impact

28 giugno 2022 | 14.04
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Now valued at $1.6B, new funds solidify Pave's position as market leader and fastest growing global CompTech provider

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave, the real time compensation platform that helps companies plan, communicate and benchmark against the market, announced today that it has raised $100 million in Series C funding and acquired Advanced-HR from Morgan Stanley. Advanced-HR has a product suite that includes Option Impact, Option Driver and the VCECS (Venture Capital Executive Compensation Survey).

The round was led by Index Ventures with Partner Mark Goldberg taking a Board seat. Several new and existing investors also participated, including Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity Fund, LocalGlobe, Craft Ventures, Original Capital, Backend Capital and Contrary Capital as well as notable individuals including former LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner and former Facebook VP of HR Tudor Havriliuc.

Pave will leverage the capital infusion and acquisition momentum to accelerate its path towards becoming the world's premiere global compensation platform. Since Pave's inception in 2019, the team has grown to 150 employees and now supports over 2,500 customers. The new funds and acquisition of Option Impact will also accelerate Pave's European market expansion.

"The Pave journey has just barely started. There are four billion participants in the global workforce, and compensation is a guessing game for every single one of them," said Pave Founder and CEO Matt Schulman. "We will not stop until every single person in the world knows their value and earns what they deserve."

"Compensation is a visceral problem for every company. For generations, we have been stuck with offline, finger-in-the-air practices when figuring out how much to pay people. These problems are both universal and wildly expensive. The ubiquitous compensation pain felt worldwide is what made me particularly excited when I first met Matt and the Pave team. We are thrilled to fuel their growth to help Pave empower all global businesses and employees," said Mark Goldberg, Partner at Index Ventures.

The acquisition of Option Impact strengthens Pave's market position. The consolidation of customer bases from both firms into the Pave ecosystem solidifies Pave as the largest compensation benchmarking database for private technology companies in the world.

Through this acquisition, Pave will also partner with Morgan Stanley at Work, an industry leader of equity management and workplace financial solutions including Shareworks and E*TRADE Equity Edge. Morgan Stanley at Work will bring Pave's compensation benchmarking and planning products to their clients in addition to offering a seamless integration with the Shareworks platform.

"We could not be more excited to roll out our partnership with Pave," said Kevin Swan, Co-head of Morgan Stanley at Work Global Private Markets. "Morgan Stanley has long played a major role in the private markets and startup ecosystem, and is a sought-after partner of many of the most interesting technology companies. Through our work with innovative companies like Pave, we help ensure that game changing technologies are brought to bear to support our clients, advisors, and the growth of our business overall."

The world has experienced unprecedented levels of macroeconomic flux since Pave's inception. COVID initiated a flurry of highly dynamic shifts including the March 2020 Black Swan outlook, the accelerated revolution of remote work, an unprecedented tech bull market, rampant inflation, new pay transparency legislation and now, a dire downturn as we enter a possible recession. Compared to the hot job market and bull economy 2022 began with, the realities of today's economic dip are in stark contrast.

Every single one of these events drives compensation uncertainty. Public companies are now reevaluating how to compensate and retain employees after their stock has halved – or worse. Private companies are considering cash preservation strategies as private market funding has vaporized. Employees are asking themselves if they are still willing to jump between jobs with the same frequency we observed during The Great Resignation.

During times of uncertainty, Pave's real-time pulse of the market is more relevant than ever.  It is now a competitive disadvantage for employers to not be on top of cash and equity pay trends in real-time.

Companies can sign up for Pave's real-time compensation dataset here. It's free.

Pave is a real-time compensation platform that helps companies effectively plan, communicate, and benchmark compensation. The Pave suite integrates with dozens of ATS, HRIS, and equity management tools, including Greenhouse, TriNet, BambooHR, Namely, Lever, ADP, Workday, Jobvite, Shareworks, Equity Edge Online, Carta, Rippling, Justworks, Paylocity, Sapling, Personio, Capdesk, Ledgy, and UltiPro. Founded in late 2019 by CEO Matt Schulman, Pave is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Pave's vision from our CEO and founder, and visit us at pave.com.

Based in San Francisco, Advanced-HR is the trusted source for compensation data in the venture capital and private company ecosystem. Through its products, OptionDriver and OptionImpact, the company has unparalleled expertise with compensation data and services. Over 3,900 companies and 290 top venture capital firms use Advanced-HR for compensation and equity benchmarking and planning.

Index Ventures is a venture firm investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs from seed to IPO. We partner with founders with bold dreams that challenge the status quo to build enduring companies. With offices in London, San Francisco & New York, we invest in entrepreneurs all over the world. Generational Index-backed companies include Adyen, Datadog, Discord, Figma, Robinhood, and Roblox.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848606/pavelogo_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
position as market leader fastest growing global CompTech provider leader di mercato fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Autostrade, aumento del pedaggio in arrivo
News to go
Nato, vertice a Madrid
News to go
Draghi: "Uniti con l'Ucraina"
News to go
Covid, frode in forniture kit sierologici: sequestrati 9 milioni di euro
News to go
Caldo, Coldiretti: +20% acquisti frutta
News to go
Draghi: "Se Ucraina perde, perdono tutte le democrazie"
News to go
Bari, falsi contratti per permesso soggiorno: 10 arresti
News to go
Taxi, Bellanova vede sindacati
News to go
Mondiali nuoto 2022, Paltrinieri d'argento nella 5 km
News to go
Pos e obbligo pagamento elettronico, cosa cambia il 30 giugno
News to go
Russia, il giallo del default
News to go
Caldo record in Italia, il peggio deve arrivare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza