Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:42 Maneskin: il nuovo album 'Rush!' esce il 20 gennaio

17:40 Rave party, da 3 a 6 anni per chi li organizza

17:39 Da UniCal laurea honoris causa a Klaus Algieri

17:31 Milan, Pioli rinnova fino al 2025

17:28 Giustizia, Nordio: "Stop automatismo su ergastolo ostativo"

17:26 Tim Burton: "Mi sento come Mercoledì Addams"

17:17 Governo Meloni, la lista dei viceministri e sottosegretari

17:00 live Giustizia, Meloni: "Primo provvedimento Cdm importante e simbolico"

16:57 Governo, quattro viceministri per FdI

16:49 Reddito di cittadinanza, ecco chi rischia di perderlo

16:48 Rave party, arriva la stretta del governo

16:44 100 anni fa la scoperta della tomba di Tutankhamon

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Pawel Lopatka Joins Customertimes as Strategic Portfolio Leader

31 ottobre 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes, an international leader in digital solutions and a global Salesforce integration and implementation partner, announced today that veteran IT executive Pawel Lopatka has joined the company as Strategic Portfolio Leader.

Mr. Lopatka brings a broad suite of skills and strategic expertise to his new role. He is regarded as one of the most effective, innovative managers working in Poland's IT sector, with deep experience in financial technology, retail, media, digital transformation, outsourcing, the Metaverse, and mergers & acquisitions.

Recognized by the Pro Progressio Foundation as Manager of the Year in 2018 and as a Business Tiger from 2017 to 2022, Mr. Lopatka has spearheaded European initiatives for a range of global companies. He is a former Board Member of the Polish Chapter of the Project Management Institute and Poland's Association of Business Service Leaders.

Customertimes COO Brian Borack said Mr. Lopatka is central to the company's plans for accelerated European growth.

"Pawel is widely regarded for his strategic and operational acumen," said Mr. Borack. "We're scaling dramatically, and Pawel's vision and insight will be a key ingredient to blaze the trail for our clients, team, and organization."

Mr. Lopatka considers Customertimes an ideal fit for his skills and personal ethos.

"Customertimes' primary mission is implicit in the company's name – serving the customer above all else," said Mr. Lopatka. "That's a commitment I share. I'm devoted to driving customer success, ensuring quality delivery, and helping the company scale its client portfolio. Customertimes has a stellar reputation for top talent and delivering cutting-edge solutions on deadline. That's why it's growing rapidly, and why I'm proud to join the leadership team."

To learn more:

Contact us: experts@customertimes.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/customertimes

About Customertimes:

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4,000 projects completed by 1,600+ highly skilled experts, our solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. has headquarters in New York City, with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Poznan, Riga, and Podgorica. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:

Meriel Sikora

Customertimes

212-520-0059

meriel.sikora@customertimes.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pawel-lopatka-joins-customertimes-as-strategic-portfolio-leader-301663171.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Joins Customertimes as Strategic Portfolio Leader implementation partner as
Vedi anche
News to go
Torino, frode per oltre 20 milioni nel settore calzature
News to go
Caro energia, bollette più care a ottobre
News to go
Terremoto, 20 anni fa il crollo della scuola di San Giuliano di Puglia
News to go
Serie A, oggi posticipi Verona-Roma e Monza-Bologna
News to go
Ucraina, attacco massiccio russo alle strutture energetiche
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Mantenere obbligo mascherine in ospedale"
News to go
Rave party Modena, iniziato lo sgombero
News to go
Brasile, Lula eletto presidente
News to go
Lavoro, controlli nei cantieri: su 377, irregolare l'86%
News to go
Ponte Ognissanti dà una spinta al turismo, 5 milioni i pernottamenti
News to go
Meloni: "Costi bollette insostenibili per le famiglie"
News to go
Mogadiscio, oltre 100 morti in duplice attentato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza