Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:31 Gas Russia, riprese consegne attraverso Nord Stream 1

07:19 Caldo rovente in Italia, oggi bollino rosso in 14 città

00:01 Crisi governo, oggi Draghi alla Camera: dimissioni ad un passo

23:41 Governo, 'colpo di teatro' di Berlusconi: "Ecco il programma in 20 punti"

22:53 Crisi governo, Usa: "Leadership Draghi essenziale"

22:35 Crisi governo Draghi, Lapo Elkann: "Fenomeni mandano via italiano più rispettato"

22:23 Crisi governo, game over per Draghi: ultimo atto alla Camera

21:47 Crisi governo, Conte: "Da Draghi atteggiamento sprezzante"

21:29 Governo, partito Insieme: "Sconcerto, tradimento a danno italiani"

21:25 Crisi governo, strappo di Gelmini: Forza Italia nel caos

21:11 Crisi governo, Salvini: "Draghi vittima di M5S e Pd, ora campagna elettorale"

20:51 Governo, ex premier ucraino Yatseniuk: "Draghi esempio, attenti a Mosca, vuole il caos"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PAX.WORLD: 'METAVERSE OF THE YEAR' LAUNCHES FIRST PUBLIC LAND SALE

21 luglio 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- pax.world announces first official public land sale on Tuesday 26 July 2022

- AIBC's 'Metaverse of the Year' – pax.world previously raised $5.8 Million in its seed and private round

- OpenSea will host the land sale with a limited selection of tiles granting landowners early access to pax.world, plus membership of the exclusive '500club'

LONDON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pax.world announces its first-ever public land sale on 26 July, ahead of the virtual world's public launch, scheduled for September 2022.  

 

 

The anticipated market launch, which follows its landmark private and seed round of $5.8M, is the first time the public can access and purchase land. Anyone with an OpenSea account can buy land as an NFT and access it before pax.world's grand opening in September.  

pax.world's market launch offers early adopters the chance to buy land for a limited time. It will enable exclusive access to pax.world's open metaverse platform, where users create realistic 3D avatars and build on their land using a cutting-edge toolbox, accessible to anyone with internet connection via browser, on any device.  

pax.world's early partnership initiatives include a series of collaborations with world-renowned architects, the first of which to be announced was Grimshaw Architects, to create gigantic and beautiful communal trade, commerce, cultural and social hubs known as 'Metaserai' - inspired by the ancient roadside trade-route inns 'Caravanserai'. 

Founder Frank Fitzgerald says, "We are thrilled to welcome new pax.world members into our community with the first significant public land sale. pax.world is a platform created to enable commerce, culture, education and community to flourish in a technologically sophisticated virtual environment. We hope that our users help pax.world become a social space that our token owners govern via our DAO. We are excited to announce more renowned architects and partners as we put the finishing touches on pax.world."  

pax.world's first sale offers 500 tiles ranging from 0.6 to 5.5 ETH, granting early adopters first access to this brand-new metaverse. pax.world's ambition is to evolve the concept of the metaverse into a virtual world that truly functions as a civil society, governed with freedom and fairness by a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).    

pax.world's early landowners will form part of the 500club and be issued a limited edition NFT, giving them access to one of pax.world's exclusive islands and its VIP programme of talks and events.    

Pax.world has already found industry success after securing first place in this year's AIBC 'Metaverse of the Year' award and is a member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.  

About pax.world

pax. world is a platform that allows you to create your own metaverse and is a meta-universe that enables interested parties to develop and engage with each other within a virtual island. Within pax.world, users can build educational places and businesses and much more.

https://pax.world https://discord.com/invite/paxworldofficial https://twitter.com/paxworldteam

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863127/pax_world_Senna_Metanova.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22514 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza land official public land LAUNCHES first public land sale sale
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Erdogan: "Su export grano non tutto risolto"
News to go
Rientro a scuola, il calendario
News to go
Covid, report Fiaso: crescono del 12,8% i ricoveri pediatrici
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Ora colloqui di pace non hanno senso"
News to go
Messina, furti e ricettazione: sgominata banda
News to go
Caldo, bollino rosso in 9 città
News to go
Gas, pronto piano Ue su riduzione consumi
News to go
Incendi in tutta Italia, fiamme da Nord a Sud
News to go
Partita Iva, chi deve aprirla e come si fa
News to go
Palermo, maxi blitz dei carabinieri allo Zen
News to go
Aborto, a Strasburgo risoluzione per inserimento in Carta Diritti
News to go
Svimez: "Ripresa passa dal rimettere al centro questione lavoro"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza